Rush - Smith Engagement Former Roanoke residents Mr. and Mrs. Stuart and Katherinre Rush announce the engagement of their eldest son, Kyle Christopher Rush to Brandy Denise Smith of Tryon, North Carolina. The Bridegroom is also the grandson of current Roanoke resident Mrs. Nancy Rush and the late Mr. Fletcher Rush. The Bride-to-be is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Chris and Melanie Smith. The engaged couple are both graduates of Western Carolina University in Cullowhee, NC and are currently employed and are residing in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. A June 26, 2021 wedding is planned.
