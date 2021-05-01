Samantha Steidle Graduation

Samantha B. Steidle Graduation The Bryant and Steidle families proudly announce the graduation of Samantha B. Steidle. Samantha will earn a doctorate in Community College Leadership from Old Dominion University. Her dissertation is titled, "Exploring the Role(s) of Community Colleges in Addressing Wicked Problems Through Multi-Stakeholder Collaboration: An Entrepreneurial Approach to Sustainability". Commencement will take place on May 7, 2021. As Nelson Mandela said, "Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world." Words cannot express how truly proud her family is of her accomplishments. The world is waiting to see what Samantha will do next!