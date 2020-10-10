 Skip to main content
Leiner - Stapleton
Leiner - Stapleton Dr. Carlton Leiner & Dr. Elizabeth Stapleton were united in marriage on September 5, 2020, at S.W. Museum Historical State Park in Big Stone Gap, Virginia. Rev. Raymond Moore officiated the union. The bride is the daughter of Dr. Chris & Mrs. Rebecca Stapleton of Big Stone Gap. The groom is the son of Mike & Donna Leiner from Roanoke. Dr. Lina Godine served as maid of honor. Dr. Derek Leiner, brother of the groom, served as best man. Elizabeth & Carl would like to thank everyone for the support, love and prayers that made this day special. They plan a honeymoon in the near future.

