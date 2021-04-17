Sowers-Hunter Elizabeth Logan Hunter and Richard Pinkney Sowers, IV were married on Saturday, March 27th, 2021 at one o'clock in the afternoon at Historic Christ Church in Weems, Va. The Reverend Russell Allen Hatfield officiated the ceremony. A small family reception was held afterwards at the Hunter's home in Whitestone, Va. The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Clarke Hunter of Tazewell, Va. She is the granddaughter of the late Dr. and Mrs. Joseph Howard Early, Junior of Hillsville, Va. and the late Mr. and Mrs. Charles Morris Hunter of Tazewell, Va. She is a graduate of Washington and Lee University and Virginia Commonwealth University School of Nursing where she received a master's degree in Child Health Nursing. Mrs. Sowers is currently employed at the Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU. The groom is the son of Dr. and Mrs. Richard Pinkney Sowers, III of Richmond, Va. He is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Richard Pinkney Sowers, Junior of Richmond, Virginia and the late Mr. and Mrs. Edward Lilley Stock, Junior of Beallsville, Md. He is a graduate of James Madison University and the University of Richmond's Robins School of Business where he received his MBA. Mr. Sowers is currently employed at Patient First. Dr. Allison Hunter Loflin, sister of the bride, was her matron of honor and Mrs. Anna Watson Hunter, sister in law of the bride, was her bridesmaid. Mr. Edward Stock Sowers, brother of the groom, served as his best man. The flower girls were Miss Perrin Elizabeth Hunter, Miss Olivia Crawford Hunter and Miss Catherine Mather Loflin, all nieces of the bride and Ollie Kate Emmett, a cousin of the bride. The ring bearers were Edward Atanasova Sowers and Peter Kalev Sowers, nephews of the groom and Pearce Andrew Donahue, a cousin of the bride. The greeters were Miss Catherine Anne Brower and Miss Mary Ford Brower, nieces of the groom. The readers were Katherine Madison Early, Polly Hunter Emmett and Victoria Hunter Donahue, all cousins of the bride. After a wedding trip to Antigua the couple will reside in Richmond, Va.