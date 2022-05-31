 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
35 New River Valley residents named outstanding students at NRCC

Thirty-five students from the New River Valley were recently recognized as 2022 Outstanding Students in a Curriculum/Subject Area by New River Community College.

Students from the New River Valley who were honored included:

From Floyd County:

  • Katherine E. Barkley, administrative support technology

From Giles County:

  • Leisa Ellen Taylor, paralegal administrative support

From Montgomery County:

  • Joseph Matthew Baisden, electronics technology
  • Elysia Edwards, general studies visual communication design
  • Margaret Abigail Ferguson, welding technology
  • Jonathan Paul Gardner, welding technology
  • Christine Noel Groome, information technology cyber security
  • Emily Handy, music
  • Diana Lee Hatfield, medical administrative support
  • Kate Horning, general studies visual communication design
  • Micah Lester, electronics technology
  • Trevor Lyon, business management
  • Mariam Rana, early childhood development
  • Colby Brian Scheffler, welding technology
  • Christina Lynn Shelor, human services
  • Judy L. Shelor, early childhood development
  • Katrina Jackson Shephard, paralegal administrative support
  • Mikayla Ann Sowers, administrative support technology
  • Emma Rebekah Stepp, medical administrative support
  • Kimberly Michelle Treadway, medical administrative support
  • Joseph F. Vargas, automotive analysis and repair
  • Jake Paul Weaver, electrical engineering technology
  • Claire Neupert Wilson, nursing 

From Pulaski County:

  • Alexander David Baird, information technology network and technical support
  • Amanda Gail Bishop, forensic science
  • Victoria Lynn Duncan, medical administrative support
  • Michael Hunter Farr, machine technology 
  • Alyson Blake Quesenberry, electronics technology 

From Radford:

  • Erika Hall, nursing
  • Amanda Nicole Hopkins, human services
  • Margaret Hoskins, engineering design technology
  • Annika Lovik, general studies fine arts
  • Bethany Sarah Peters, information technology mobile applications
  • Alexandra Celeste Redden, public speaking
  • Abigail Elaine Ridpath, English

In addition to these NRV area students, Roanoke resident Shana Lee Reed was among several additional outstanding students recognized in their subject area. Reed received the award in accounting.

Students received a congratulatory letter from the college president as well as a plaque honoring their awards. Students are also being individually recognized on NRCC’s social media outlets.

The awards were determined by the faculty in the various programs at the college. All students receiving the Outstanding Student in a Curriculum award have completed requirements for an associate degree, certificate, diploma or career studies certificate and are eligible to graduate from the college this spring or summer. 

- Submitted by Kelly Kaiser

