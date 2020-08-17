Age Matters: Alcohol's effect on immune response worth more study

Dear Dr. Camardi,
I know what you’re going to say because I’ve read your column from when you first started writing, and I know you don’t hold too much love in your heart for alcohol. But I have to give the devil his due because I saw on the internet that the American Cancer Society now agrees with you that any alcohol is bad for you. You said this a while back, and I wrote a little bit of a nasty letter to you saying you were full of bull because my doctor at the time said a few drinks a day was really good for you. Well he’s gone someplace now, but you’re still here on your soapbox so I have to say you were right all along.
What really bothered me though was one article ... that said alcohol actually makes the body weaker to fight COVID-19. That grabbed my attention because I still sit down with a few every day, and I can deal with the cancer thing, because nobody in my family gets cancer, but I want no part of COVID-19 at all. Is it true?
— Elkins, West Virginia
There’s merit to the concept that alcohol weakens the immune system to such a degree that the consumer becomes more prone to disease. And let me just get this out of the way: Please don’t be the first in your family to get cancer because of a behavior that you can control and live without, like smoking and drinking.
Over a relatively short period of time, the American Cancer Society went from approving a certain number of alcoholic drinks to limit your risk of certain cancers to recommending none at all. If you examine the organization’s published guidelines, you’ll notice that the amount of alcohol gradually became smaller over time so that it was easy to predict early on where their recommendations were headed.
Back in the day, I didn’t like the trend of where the data was leaning and advised my readers accordingly. Was it tried-and-true science at the time? No. But sometimes if you wait for tried-and-true, you’ll be dead and buried. Avoidance just made good sense.
Over the years, as I’ve read and organized many medical studies, I have grouped these studies by disease and then by source so I could compare them when something new came along. Often, I would begin to see patterns. I call it “a convergence of thought towards consensus.”
You can do this yourself, on topics from alcohol and cancer to dental health and dementia. Just follow a 10-to-20-year data window to the present day and see how opinions weave in and out of acceptance and ultimately move in a common direction.
The health effects of smoking are a classic example. In the 1930-1950 data window, some studies actually recommended that people smoke. That all changed in the 1950-1970 data window and evolved to where we are today. Another example is the issue of wearing a mask to slow the spread of COVID-19. At the start of the pandemic, people were told there was no need to wear a mask. Now we look at the issue quite differently.
What represents the fulcrum upon which opinions start to change? Readers of this space know my interest in the gut microbiome and its relationship to gastrointestinal immunity. When the balance is disturbed between us and the masses of organisms in our digestive tract, we begin to see how disease may develop.
I know some of you have been waiting for me to say this, so, wait no more: Alcohol is a poison. When that poison is metabolized and reaches our microbiome, the result can be inflammation. Drink long enough, and you’ll give yourself an inflammatory disease, which affects how the body fights off other inflammatory threats, such as infections.
On top of this, the World Health Organization’s website states that alcohol consumption by itself weakens the immune response. The exact mechanism may not be clear, but the reality is.
So let’s look at a common everyday scenario. You go to a bar to have a beer with friends. Innocent, right? But in the bar’s atmosphere is a group of organisms, one of which is the coronavirus. You finish your alcoholic beverage, and your immune system is slowed in its response to the virus, which takes hold. Because this isn’t your first beer this week, your biome is already working overtime dealing with the inflammation you caused with the other beers and ... “Houston, we have a problem.”
In the scenario above, choosing to prioritize individual responsibility could have prevented a dire outcome. What’s the downside of drinking water and Skyping? Inconveniences: yes; damage: none. Simple.
Folks, we are in the middle of a pandemic, with flu season right around the corner. Our situation may become even more challenging with issues in schooling and employment, not to mention ongoing economic stress as we head into the fall. All of us have to be responsible for ourselves — and those around us — to get through this mess. Let’s keep it simple.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!