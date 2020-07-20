Age Matters: COVID-19 calls for 'prudent fear'

Dear Dr. Camardi,
I just think you’d want to know that [name withheld] passed from the [COVID-19] virus last month. His people just wanted immediate relatives at the cremation or funeral or whatever you call it. All they gave me of his is the flag the veterans gave me when we put him to rest. His mother took the urn with his ashes. And that’s it.
It all happened so fast. One day he’s going around like the silly old fool he is, always finding a way to be a bother, and then he’s gone. ... He was so happy when you answered him [in your May column]. He showed everybody what you wrote and told everybody who’d listen what you two had done together in the Green Berets. I think he was prouder of that than any damn thing he’d done in his fool life. ...
You gave him a lot of joy at the end. He did what you told him to do for a while and wore the mask and all, but when time came to have a smoke or a beer, he’d take it off and after a while he just never put it back on. It’s like he just got sick for a day or two, and then it was over. I just can’t stop crying.
I really am hurting right now, and I don’t know what to say. I’m in shock, and I am so, so deeply sorry. I’ll never forget him because there were a few times when we saved each other. That’s a very special thing that you appreciate forever.
He was always stubborn (oh, I’m telling you), thought he knew better and would come up with ways to gain an edge. Once during a timed obstacle course run, he cut corners on an obstacle called the “Slide for Life,” and almost got himself killed. And that wasn’t the only time. I know because I had to patch him up more than once! Nevertheless, he was always dependable and never had to be told what needed to be done in any given situation.
He was one tough man — but COVID-19 is tougher. I could tell by what he said in his letter that he thought it wouldn’t touch him and that he’d go along his way. I wish he listened. I’m frustrated for him and I’m frustrated for this country because we were starting to get this epidemic under control and now we’re letting it slip away.
I say it again: There are simply no meaningful half measures in epidemiology. Either you shut down, let the virus burn itself out and be done with it, or you don’t and wind up prolonging the ravages of this disease. That’s where we are now. To go about our business as if we’re back to normal is simply inviting death. The numbers are rising.
Since we last discussed this pandemic, Virginia has amassed more than 2,000 deaths statewide. If leadership is not providing a role model for you, be your own. Educate yourself and do the things needed to protect you and those around you. You are responsible for your health and those who come into contact with you.
If I could suggest a mind-set to get us through this period, it would be: prudent fear. Too many people, it seems, could care less about becoming ill — until, God forbid, they become ill. Then (as I know from 40 years in medicine) a person’s attitude radically changes. Please think carefully about the implications of what you do, and choose to wear a mask. We all are in this thing together.
Let’s go over the ways to stay safe. Keep in mind that the best way to prevent getting sick is to avoid exposure to the virus. It all starts with the mask. Think of it as a barrier or shield. It’s cheaper than a month in the hospital, safe and effective. Stay at home, and work from home if possible. Cover your mouth when coughing and sneezing and maintain a 6-foot distance between people. Wash your hands for at least 30 seconds as often as you reach a new environment. Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth. If you think you’re becoming ill, stay home and call your doctor. We can and will beat this disease. Let’s just do it sooner rather than later.
In closing, allow me to offer something of an old soldier’s eulogy for a fallen brother that anyone who has walked under the Beret would understand. For those who haven’t, let me say that these words are uttered with the utmost affection and respect:
“.....hey Blue, you were a good dog, you...”
