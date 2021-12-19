Christmas with Kiwanis Club of Montgomery County-Blacksburg

The Christmas holidays are a busy time for members of the Kiwanis Club of Montgomery County-Blacksburg.

During 24 shifts of one to three-and-a-half hours, 17 Kiwanians volunteered more than 85 hours at the Montgomery County Christmas Store, and the club donated $500. On Fridays and Saturdays between Thanksgiving and Christmas, 15 members will serve 40 two-hour shifts ringing the Salvation Army bell at the Christiansburg Walmart. (One of our ringers, Amy Slone, was recently honored by the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce for her outstanding community service.) The club also contributed $500 to the Salvation Army, and purchased gifts for 40 Salvation Army Christmas Angels, which were delivered at a Dec. 9 dinner for club members and guests at Warm Hearth’s Huckleberry Café.

Also On Dec. 9, our Kiwanis club honored Paul Mele with our 2021 Gunnar Teilmann Youth Services Award. Mele, who recently retired from the Army, founded the New River Valley Virginia Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace — a nationwide nonprofit that provides hand-built, sleep-ready twin beds to kids in need. Mele is passionate about getting kids off the floor and into a bed of their own. The club presented a check of $270, which was donated by Kiwanian spouse Dori Marriott. The award was presented by Gunnar Teilmann’s daughter Evalin Trice.

The Kiwanis Club of Montgomery County-Blacksburg has presented the Teilmann Award for 30 years, in memory of former member Gunnar Teilmann. The award aligns perfectly with the Kiwanis mission of “serving the children of the world.” Teilmann was an Eagle Scout, Methodist minister, Army chaplin, D-Day veteran, Silver Star recipient, prisoner-of-war survivor, missionary, mental health care worker, Kiwanian and family man. He spent more than 30 years as a missionary in Malaysia and Singapore. The family later came to Blacksburg where he served as associate pastor of the Blacksburg United Methodist Church until 1987, when he passed away. His daughter Evalin noted how appropriate this year’s award is because when she was 6 years old her father made her a bed (and she claims that he was a better carpenter than a preacher).

In June of this year, the club donated $1,000 to Paul’s New River Valley Virginia Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace. You can check out the organization on Facebook at /SHPNewRiver, or shpbeds.org.

Teilmann Award recipients over the past 10 years include: Cindy Minnick, George “Bo” Newcomb, John Wentz, Stephan and Ashlee Wildish, Dollie Cottrill, Ben Crawford, Amy Ruppert, Jeanne Roper, Jennie Hodge and Rador Vaden. Congratulations and thank you for your service to children in this community.

- Submitted by Jerry Jones