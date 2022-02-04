'Community History Harvest' seeks local artifacts

Join our passionate team of staff and volunteers at the upcoming "Community History Harvest with Christiansburg Institute" at the Blacksburg Library on Saturday, Feb. 12, from 1:30 to 4 p.m.

Most of history isn’t found in museums and archives but rather in the stories people tell their friends and family and in the things people keep to tell the story of their own lives and experiences. The history of the New River Valley might be hiding in your closet. Or under your bed. Maybe tucked away on your bookshelf...

Christiansburg Institute's Community History Harvest is an invitation for local community members to share their historical artifacts and stories, for inclusion in the Christiansburg Institute Digital Archive.

A history harvest collects digital reproductions of an item and returns the original to the owner. It assures community members that their documents and artifacts will be stewarded with care, respect and professionalism.

Do you have original family photographs or print documents that you’d like scanned and digitized? Interested to learn the basics of artifact maintenance and care? Do you have a family story you’d like to audio or video record?

Bring your family photographs, paper documents, newspaper clippings and stories. We’ll be set up with all the tools and equipment (scanners and audio/visual recorders) needed to preserve your memories!

For more information contact Jenny, the Christiansburg Institute Museum and Archives curator at cima@christiansburginstitute.com; or Blacksburg Library at 552-8246. Or visit the library’s website at www.mfrl.org.

- Submitted by Linda Spivey