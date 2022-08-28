Friends of Southwest Virginia celebrates area tourism with awards

Nearly 200 tourism professionals gathered on Aug. 22 at the third annual Reignite Tourism Summit held at the Wytheville Meeting Center. During the event, Friends of Southwest Virginia held the inaugural Southwest Virginia Tourism Awards ceremony to celebrate the outstanding work within the tourism industry in Southwest Virginia.

In recognition of the incredible work and contributions in advancing the Southwest Virginia tourism industry, Friends of Southwest Virginia was honored to present awards in a number of categories that reflected tourism marketing, visitor services, events and leadership. The awards were open to tourism organizations, tourism and economic development individuals, and tourism-related businesses located within the 19 counties of the Southwest Virginia region.

“Taking time to celebrate the contributions and accomplishments of our tourism partners is important,” said Kim Davis, executive director of Friends of Southwest Virginia. “Tourism is one of the key economic drivers in Southwest Virginia, and we are pleased to recognize these incredible leaders who work hard every day to showcase and market our region to travelers.”

Southwest Virginia tourism professionals submitted nearly 60 nominations. Winners were chosen after a panel of tourism industry professionals from across the Southeastern United States, and one judge from England, reviewed and judged each entry.

Based in Abingdon, the mission of Friends of Southwest Virginia is to help localities, businesses, individuals, artists, nonprofits and entrepreneurs mobilize and succeed. To learn more visit https://friendsofswva.org/.

- Submitted by Kim Davis