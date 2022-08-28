 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Friends of Southwest Virginia celebrates area tourism with awards

Nearly 200 tourism professionals gathered on Aug. 22 at the third annual Reignite Tourism Summit held at the Wytheville Meeting Center. During the event, Friends of Southwest Virginia held the inaugural Southwest Virginia Tourism Awards ceremony to celebrate the outstanding work within the tourism industry in Southwest Virginia.

In recognition of the incredible work and contributions in advancing the Southwest Virginia tourism industry, Friends of Southwest Virginia was honored to present awards in a number of categories that reflected tourism marketing, visitor services, events and leadership. The awards were open to tourism organizations, tourism and economic development individuals, and tourism-related businesses located within the 19 counties of the Southwest Virginia region.

“Taking time to celebrate the contributions and accomplishments of our tourism partners is important,” said Kim Davis, executive director of Friends of Southwest Virginia. “Tourism is one of the key economic drivers in Southwest Virginia, and we are pleased to recognize these incredible leaders who work hard every day to showcase and market our region to travelers.”

Southwest Virginia tourism professionals submitted nearly 60 nominations. Winners were chosen after a panel of tourism industry professionals from across the Southeastern United States, and one judge from England, reviewed and judged each entry.

Based in Abingdon, the mission of Friends of Southwest Virginia is to help localities, businesses, individuals, artists, nonprofits and entrepreneurs mobilize and succeed. To learn more visit https://friendsofswva.org/.

- Submitted by Kim Davis

2022 Southwest Virginia Tourism Award winners

Excellence in Tourism Marketing Awards

Best Print Ad: Patrick County Tourism, Our State Magazine Ad

Best Visitor Guide: Grayson County Visitor Guide, “Elevated by Nature”

Best New Website (Marketing Budget $50,000 or Less): Smyth County Tourism Association

Best New Website (Marketing Budget $50,000 or More): Pulaski County Tourism

Best Rack Card or Brochure (Marketing Budget $50,000 or Less): Big Stone Gap

Best Rack Card or Brochure (Marketing Budget $50,000 or More): Discover Bristol, “Gone Livin'” Brochure

Best Short Video (Less than 60 Seconds): Visit Wytheville, “Find Your Adventure in Wytheville”

Best Long Video (More than 60 seconds; Marketing Budget $50,000 or Less): Patrick County Chamber of Commerce, “Our Trails Lead to Adventure ~ Patrick County VA”

Best Long Video (More than 60 seconds; Marketing Budget $50,000 or More): Discover Bristol, “Gone Livin'”

Best Video Series for a Destination (Marketing Budget $50,000 or Less): City of Norton, “Get Outside in Norton” Video Series

Best Video Series for a Destination (Marketing Budget $50,000 or More): Visit Tazewell County, “There's No Better Place To Stay”

Best Video Series for an Event: Birthplace of Country Music, “Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion - Celebrating 20 years in 2021”

Best Overall Destination Marketing Campaign (two campaigns honored): Visit Wytheville, “Stop and Smell the Lavender”; Discover Bristol, “Gone Livin'” 

Best PR Campaign: Birthplace of Country Music, 20th Anniversary of Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion

Best Social Media Campaign: Pulaski County Tourism Social Media Rebranding

Best Recovery Campaign (Marketing Budget $50,000 or Less): Wise County Marketing & Community Development, “Stay for a Weekend. Stay for a Lifetime”

Best Recovery Campaign (Marketing Budget $50,000 or More): Discover Bristol, “Gone Livin’” Campaign

Excellence in Tourism Partners Awards

Outstanding Visitor Center of the Year: The Big Stone Gap Visitor Center

Outstanding One-Day Event of the Year: Pulaski County Winterfest

Outstanding Festival of the Year with Two or More Days and with Less than 10,000 Attendees Each Year: Front Porch Fest

Outstanding Festival of the Year with Two or More Days and with More than 10,000 Attendees Each Year: Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion

Outstanding New Tourism Business of the Year (two businesses honored): Pickle & Ash, nominated by Patrick County Tourism; Cameo Theatre, nominated by Discover Bristol

Outstanding Attraction of the Year: Bristol Motor Speedway, nominated by Discover Bristol

Excellence in Tourism Leadership Awards

Outstanding Tourism Partner of the Year (two partners honored): Patrick County Chamber of Commerce; The Draper Village

Outstanding Volunteer of the Year: Sally Bolling, Birthplace of Country Music / Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion

Outstanding Visitor Center Employee of the Year: Joey O'Quinn, Town of Big Stone Gap

The Crooked Road Award, Outstanding Tourism Partner: David Rotenizer

Shining Star, Outstanding Tourism Leader of the Year: Jonathan Sweet, Pulaski County

Outstanding Leader of Year: Rita Surratt, Dickenson County

