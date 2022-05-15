Kiwanis to host golf tournament June 4

Following a very successful Brunswick stew sale, the Kiwanis Club of Montgomery County-Blacksburg plans its 20th Annual Golf Tournament on Saturday, June 4, at Auburn Hills Country Club in Riner.

To support its signature fundraiser, the club is looking for players and teams, as well as sponsors.

The tournament starts at 9 a.m. with a shotgun start and has a four-person Captain’s Choice format. The cost is $90 per player and $360 per team, with lunch and prizes provided. We will accept team registrations until June 3.

Team captains should submit player names, addresses, phone number and email addresses to Missy Wickline at mwickline@moog.com.

For player registration forms or further details on how you can support or sponsor this event, please contact Miranda Layne at 540-392-0657 or mlayne@moog.com.

The hole sponsorship levels are as follows:

$100 — Single hole sponsor.

$150 — 3-hole sponsor.

$200 — 9-hole sponsor.

$250 — 12-hole sponsor.

$300 — 18-hole sponsor.

$500 — Event sponsor.

The higher the sponsorship level, the more visibility/publicity for your business.

Sponsors should provide sponsor name, dollar level and details/artwork for signage and publications as soon as possible.

The club appreciates the support shown by event and multi-hole sponsors for the 2021 tournament including: Moog, Green Valley Builders, Poly Scientific Employees Federal Credit Union, Blacksburg Pharmacy, United Country Realty, Castle Rock Insurance, Bill Davis, Ameriprise Financial Radford; and Next Home NRV. Single hole sponsors were: Blacksburg True Value Hardware; Electrical Supply; M & M Tire and Auto; Atlantic Union Bank; Shelor Motor Mile; Brown Insurance; State Farm, Chris Turman; Edward Jones; Alcova Mortgage; and Mike Eggleston with Coldwell Banker Townside Realtors.

Monies raised from our golf tournament are used for service activities which include food pantries for pre-K students at two schools, ID kits for newborn and young children, books for pre-schoolers in 10 classes, social services child abuse and foster care, Montgomery County Christmas Store, Scouts BSA, Boys & Girls State, Boys & Girls Club, Salvation Army, Micah’s Backpack, NRV Cares, and the Women’s Resource Center.

We appreciate the community’s support to help Kiwanis improve the world one child, one community at a time.

— Submitted by Jerry Jones