MONTGOMERY COUNTY

Montgomery County Chamber announces conference awardees

The Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce has announced the recipients of the 2022 Women’s Leadership Awards, which were presented at this year’s Women’s Leadership Conference on Aug. 1.

This year’s winners, who were named in a chamber communication earlier this month, are:

  • Spirit Award: Terri Welch, owner, Wine & Design, Paint N’ Fun Ceramics.
  • Community Builder: Margaret Galecki, associate broker, vice president & GM, Coldwell BankerTownside Realtors.
  • Emerging Woman Business Leader: Cassidy Jones, designer, Slate Creek Builders LLC.
  • Woman Business Leader of the Year: Melinda Cumbee, owner, Studio Blush.

This was the first time the chamber had held the annual conference in person since 2019. The keynote speaker was Amy Herman, a nationally-recognized speaker, art historian and lawyer who presented her innovative approach to problem-solving.

The chamber also announced that they are looking for volunteers to participate in the 2023 Women’s Leadership Committee. Anyone interested should reach out to Program Coordinator Rachel Lucas, at programs@montgomerycc.org.

- The Roanoke Times

