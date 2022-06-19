NRCC to offer summer motorcycle safety courses

New River Community College is offering five beginner motorcycle rider safety weekday and weekend courses in June and July.

The Basic Rider Course (BRC) multiday classes are held on NRCC’s campus in Dublin. The summer session midweek courses are held 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays June 29-30, July 13-14 and July 27-28.

Weekend summer courses will be held Fridays through Sundays July 22-24 and July 29-31. Course hours are Fridays from 6 to 9:30 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The one-credit course includes classroom instruction and on-motorcycle instruction under controlled range conditions. Riders will learn the basic skills of motorcycle operation, effective braking, obstacle avoidance and safe riding strategies. Tuition is $156.55 for Virginia residents and $356.65 for out-of-state residents. Students must provide their own DOT-approved helmets (nothing less than a ¾ size).

Completion of the BRC prepares riders for state licensing with an exemption of skills and written DMV tests, and may qualify for discounts with some motor vehicle insurance companies. The program provides motorcycles (no larger than 500cc) and textbooks for each student.

To register for the course, call 540-674-3613 or visit www.nr.edu/workforce. For more information about the program, visit www.nr.edu/motorcycle/.

- Submitted by Jill Ross