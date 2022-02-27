NRV CARES to hold fundraiser March 12

NRV CARES will hold its 22nd Annual Event & Auction on Saturday, March 12, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Eastern Divide Brewing Company.

“We are gearing up for our biggest fundraiser of the year, which will be in person for the first time in two years!” NRV CARES Executive Director Andi Golusky wrote in an email.

NRV CARES is a nonprofit child abuse prevention agency based in Christiansburg, and serves all the localities in the New River Valley.

The event includes drinks, heavy appetizers, dancing and a live auction. For those who can’t attend in person, they can still participate in the free silent virtual auction from March 10 to March 12.

All proceeds from the event support NRV CARES’ efforts in providing parent education, community education and Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of the NRV services to area residents.

Tickets are $35 each, and may be purchased at www.nrvcares.givesmart.com.

Eastern Divide is located at 3175 Commerce St., just outside Blacksburg.

Please note that proof of COVID-19 vaccination will be required for admittance to the event, and masks are strongly encouraged.

To learn more about NRV CARES, go to www.nrvcares.org.

- The Roanoke Times