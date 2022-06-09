NRV child care job fair coming June 14

First Steps: The New River Valley’s Early Childhood Education and Development Network is teaming up with ChildCare Aware of Virginia and the Community Foundation of the New River Valley to host a child care job fair on Tuesday, June 14, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Wonder Universe, in the former NRV Mall, 782 New River Road, Christiansburg.

Child care centers from throughout the New River Valley, including the region’s Head Start programs, will be on hand to share information about open teaching and support positions, with the opportunity to submit an application and learn more about a career in early childhood education.

Like many employers in the region, child care centers have numerous job openings, and are looking for enthusiastic individuals interested in working with young children.

“Child care is essential. It allows parents to go to work with the peace of mind that their kids are in a safe and supportive place,” said Kristi Snyder, administrator at Rainbow Riders, one of the participating child care providers. “Working in child care and watching the kids learn and develop is both rewarding and challenging. We are looking for people to join our team who will learn and develop professionally alongside our kids to provide the very best care and education possible.”

Light refreshments will be provided along with door prizes. In addition to talking to child care providers about job opportunities, attendees can learn about other resources to support educators and families, including ChildCare Aware’s Virginia Childcare and ECE Job Hub and the child care subsidy program for families. Plus, they can explore the exhibits at Wonder Universe: A Children’s Museum.

To learn more, visit cfnrv.org/events or contact jessicawirgau@cfnrv.org.

- Submitted by Jessica Wirgau