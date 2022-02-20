Radford-Fairlawn Daily Bread seeks volunteer names for recognition

As Radford-Fairlawn Daily Bread and its sister program, Meals on Wheels, approach important years of service to the area, a search is on to find all who have volunteered with either program.

As totally volunteer programs, it takes many people to keep them going, with time spent making meals, serving them, driving to deliver them, being active on the board of directors and various organizational duties. Over the years, many names have been lost among those dedicated to these community projects.

RFDB and MOW prepare and serve more than 35,000 meals a year to those in need or homebound in the city of Radford and adjacent Fairlawn, all at no cost or question of eligibility. Support comes from grants, donations from individuals and organizations, surplus foods from meals programs such as at Virginia Tech, canned goods drives and significant other resources.

RFDB activities go back three decades, while Meals on Wheels is a more recent activity.

“In order to fairly thank our current and past workers in a permanent way, we sincerely want to find them all,” said Frank Herzog, committee chair.

If you know past volunteers, especially over the first two decades, contact feherzog66@gmail.com, or by mail addressed to Herzog at RFDB, P. O. Box 3323, Radford 24143.

For those interested in receiving meals, contact Gretchen Dee, program manager, at 639-0891, or 838-0028.

- Submitted by Radford-Fairlawn Daily Bread