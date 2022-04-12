Spring Children's Consignment Sale to be held April 23

Blacksburg United Methodist Church will hold its semi-annual consignment sale of children's items on Saturday, April 23, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The event will take place at the Whisner Building of the main church campus, 111 Church St. in Blacksburg. Plenty of parking is available in our Lee Street lot, and shoppers should enter from the Lee Street side by the playground.

Families will be able to get great deals on gently used kids' clothes and shoes, toys, books, games, movies, baby gear and accessories, sports equipment, maternity clothing and more. Many items are like-new (some even brand-new). Some items will be half-price between 12:30 and 1:30 p.m. but you will want to shop early for the best selection! Proceeds will benefit local charities. Due to contact with young children, masks will be required.