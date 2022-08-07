Upcoming virtual 5K fundraiser will help amputees walk again

Blacksburg-based nonprofit Hope To Walk is hosting its third annual Virtual 5K Oct. 1-2. All proceeds will go toward helping Hope To Walk achieve its goal of providing amputees with a fresh restart on life with the gift of a new leg and renewed hope.

Participants can run, walk or roll 3.1 miles anytime over the course of two days, anywhere in the world. Participants can also compete as an individual or create a team.

The organization will distribute event merchandise for specific fund goals. Those who raise $50 will earn a special edition Hope To Walk Virtual 5K T-shirt. Raising $250 will include a T-shirt and a Hope To Walk hat, as well as the ability to name a leg in honor of a loved one. The individual who raises the most money will receive an honorable Hope To Walk “Golden Leg” trophy.

To register or learn more information about the event, go to hopetowalk.donordrive.com. Participants are encouraged to track their progress by taking a selfie and sharing the event online with the hashtags #htwvirtual5k and #wewalksotheycan on social media.

Hope To Walk provides low-cost prosthetic legs to the world’s poorest amputees free of charge. Currently, they serve amputees in Haiti, Honduras, Guatemala, Vietnam, Belize and Tanzania, with dozens of other countries waiting. Not only do they donate low-cost, innovative prosthetic legs to amputees, they also train locals to build them and help them organize a clinic to eventually become self-sufficient.

To learn more about the organization, visit HopeToWalk.org.

- Submitted by Hope to Walk