Virtual March of Ales coming in March

The Blacksburg Junior Women's Club will be hosting a virtual "World's Fair" themed March of Ales this year.

BJWC's World’s Fair Spectacular will take place online from Friday, March 18, through Sunday, March 20.

Guests will be able to partake in most of the usual fun, including bidding on auction items and learning more about how BJWC’s service projects benefit the New River Valley and beyond, all while being in the comfort of their own homes.

General attendance is free and all are welcome. Donations are greatly appreciated.

There will be both silent and live auctions on the schedule:

Silent Auction: Friday, March 18, 5 p.m., through Sunday, March 20, 5 p.m.

Live Auction: Saturday, March 19, 5 to 7 p.m.

To register to see the auction items and to bid on the auctions, visit https://charityauction.bid/MOA2022.

All money raised at March of Ales is used to fund service projects and donations throughout the year. The funds have benefitted groups and causes such as Special Olympics, Salvation Army, Ronald McDonald House, Montgomery County Christmas Store and many others.

BJWC's mission is to raise funds and provide volunteer service that benefits the New River Valley and surrounding communities.

The club was formed in November 1935 by a small group of local ladies who wanted to give back to their community as well as strengthen social ties. The group originally had 13 members. The club became a member of the Virginia Federation of Women’s Clubs in February 1936. The stated object of the organization was to “unite all loyal and progressive citizens in an intelligent effort toward a better Blacksburg, to promote good citizenship, public health, general culture and civic ideals.”

During its early days, the club raised money for the Blacksburg Library, published a “Discovering Blacksburg” booklet for those who were new to the area, sponsored a Girl Scout Brownie troop, started free “Mother and Baby Care” classes in partnership with the American Red Cross, and supported Camp Easter Seals. In 1949, BJWC founded the Blacksburg Newcomer’s Club, which is still in existence today.

Today, the Blacksburg Junior Woman's Club is a nonprofit organization of service-oriented women making a difference in our community through volunteering, fundraising and donations while building and enjoying lasting friendships. The organization seeks to identify the needs in our area and to strive to meet those needs, specifically those involving women and children. BJWC assists local organizations and families through monetary grants, in-kind donations, volunteering time, and more.

For more information about the fundraiser, or the Blacksburg Junior Women's Club, visit: http://www.blacksburgjuniors.org/march-of-ales or https://www.facebook.com/BlacksburgJuniorWomensClub/, or email blacksburgjuniorwomensclub@gmail.com.

- Submitted by Kara Espinoza