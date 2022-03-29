 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

YMCA at Virginia Tech announces return of 50/50 raffle

  • 0

What would you do with an extra $22,000?

The YMCA at Virginia Tech is holding a 50/50 raffle with only 2,000 tickets available. That means you have a 1 in 2,000 chance of winning up to $22,000; get two tickets and your chances improve to 1 in 1,000!!

Half of the proceeds (after expenses) go to the Y to support our community outreach programs, while the other half goes to the lucky raffle winner which could be you!

Tickets cost only $25 each. Sales started in March and will continue as available until May 17. Tickets can be purchased only at https://vtymca.org/50-50-raffle/

- Submitted by Laureen Blakemore 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How to store fresh strawberries so they last longer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert