Annual tour focuses on gardens, outdoor living spaces

Last March, Bre Vassar, chair of Roanoke’s Historic Garden Week in Virginia tour, had already begun lining up volunteers to open their homes and gardens when the 2020 tour was canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“It was a little depressing,” she said, since she had already been working on the project — which is sponsored by the Roanoke Valley Garden Club and the Mill Mountain Garden Club — for several months.
At the time, most people thought it would be just a matter of weeks before everything got back to normal, but last spring, in an almost-prescient move, the Garden Club of Virginia — which provides publicity and support for the statewide event in exchange for a portion of the ticket sales — decided to encourage its member groups to hold outdoor-only events this year.
To Vassar’s surprise, in an area that generally focuses on homes rather than gardens due to the later blooming season, she had plenty of takers. This year’s tour features seven gardens, many of which include outdoor living spaces. As a bonus, visitors are also encouraged to visit the Mill Mountain Wildflower Garden in Mill Mountain Park, which has been completely revamped by the Mill Mountain Garden Club.
“With this many gardens, we can space everyone out,” Vassar explained.
This is the 88th year the Garden Club of Virginia has sponsored this week-long statewide event, and the 73rd year the Roanoke tour has been held. It will take place on Saturday — with a few changes. Only 500 tickets will be offered this year, while in most years, the tour draws between 700 and 900 visitors. Tickets will only be available online, with no same-day sales. The event will be held in two shifts, to promote social distancing. No boxed lunches will be sold, and all visitors will be required to wear masks.
Vassar said ticket sales were very strong by early April, and she expected a sell-out. Since the pandemic, she said, there has been a surge in interest in gardening.
“A lot of people were stuck at home, and they sort of got the bug. People aren’t just growing flowers. It’s also about food and sustainability,” she said.
Even veteran gardeners are excited about the tour, she said. “Members are champing at the bit” to attend.
While most of the proceeds from the tour go toward preserving historic gardens around the state, Vassar said, some of the funds also support projects at Virginia’s state parks, including the Smith Mountain Lake Education Center.
One of the things that hasn’t changed, Vassar said, is the opportunity to view the floral arrangements that garden club members create for each stop on the tour. Although some of them will be displayed traditionally in places that have outdoor dining areas and fireplaces, others will be adapted and configured for the unusual locations.
“It won’t be just a vase with cut stems,” Vassar promised.
There also will be the usual gardening and informational demonstrations held throughout the day, but with no central location for the tour, they will take place at each stop, Vassar said. Master gardeners also will be on hand in each garden to answer questions.
As always, Vassar said, the event will be held regardless of the weather. Spring blooms seem to be right on schedule, and even if they aren’t, she said, “visitors will get some good ideas for outdoor spaces.” And if it rains, she said, “people who like gardening are used to it. You can still see something beautiful.”
Seven sites will be included in the tour. Some details of the properties are courtesy of the Historic Garden Week tour book, at www.vagardenweek.org.
3427 Wellington Drive: The home of Brian and Cyndy Unwin. The garden was designed by Cyndy, who is a Master Gardener, and includes three outdoor living areas, beds planted in wildflowers to attract pollinators, and a vegetable garden. Other beds include spring-flowering bulbs, trees and shrubs — many of them native species — all cultivated using sustainable practices. A storm water drainage channel has been turned into rain garden to help control erosion and runoff. Special features include a pondless waterfall and a private courtyard that opens off of a room that houses an extensive collection of orchids. On the day of the tour, some of the orchids will be on display, and members of the Blue Ridge Orchid Society will be there to answer questions. The garden has been designated a National Wildlife Federation Certified Wildlife Habitat.
2702 Crystal Spring Ave.: An iron gate leads to the garden behind this circa-1905 farmhouse owned by Teresa and Bob Blecksmith. The property features native plants that attract pollinators, and while it looks well-established, much of the collection has been transplanted from a garden from a previously owned home. Raspberries, strawberries and blackberries mingle with daphne, lilacs and primroses. The owners enjoy picking and eating the fruit right from the plants and vines, often planning meals around whatever is in season. Crystal Spring Grocery will be on site for part of the day, offering instruction on cooking with edible plants and flowers.
3716 Heatherton Drive: This home is owned by Lacey and Keene Varner. A flight of stone steps provides access to a private cottage garden and a deck, which is used for arranging flowers and entertaining friends. Wrought-iron furniture and stone benches are placed among the hydrangeas and boxwoods, along with statuary and ceramic pots full of annuals. An Asian pagoda sits beside one of several fountains, a reflection of the owners’ love of Chinese-inspired decor. Arborvitae line a tall stone wall that encircles the back lawn and adjoins an upper-level garden where an antique arbor sits on top of the terracing. Black-eyed Susans, ferns and hostas are planted here. Local artist Maria Driscoll will be painting in the back yard all day, and her work will later be auctioned to benefit the Ronald McDonald House in South Roanoke.
301 Willow Oak Drive: An arched trellis provides entry to a traditional lush, green lawn. Manicured terraces are featured in this garden, owned by Julie and Ab Boxley. Laid out on an expansive side yard are hundreds of spring bulbs, along with ferns, hostas and boxwoods. Other plantings include espaliered Little Gem magnolia trees, azaleas, hydrangeas and peonies. Native grasses and cherry laurel grow near a trompe l’oeil arbor painted on a tall stone wall. The area also features a variety of outdoor rooms with wooden swings, chairs and a covered patio with a stone fireplace. The Mill Mountain Garden Club will present a program called “Moss Mania,” which explores the Japanese Kokedama technique for making moss-covered pots and balls.
1325 Ivy St.: Stone steps flanked with large oakleaf hydrangeas and skimmia japonica shrubs lead into this backyard garden, owned by Cindy and Tom Mohr. It offers sweeping views of the city and mountains to the north, while the front yard faces the Mill Mountain Star. The garden features mature oaks, dogwoods, maples and evergreens and is in full sun, a perfect setting for the cherry laurels, hostas, hellebores, ferns and nine varieties of hydrangeas planted here. A fire pit surrounded by Adirondack chairs offers a spot to unwind. A potting bench is tucked behind the lower stone patio, where a lush trumpet vine climbs the stair rail to an upper deck, which also has a view of the city. Evergreen Lavender Farm will be on hand with information about the company, and a group of plein aire painters will be there the entire day.
2813 Rosalind Ave.: Owned by Joyce Cline Jaeger, this picturesque cottage is a shade gardener’s haven. A winding stone pathway takes visitors to specimen plants native to Southwest Virginia, laid out beneath a large beech tree. The woodland-style garden features ferns, coral bells, heucherella, astilbe and lenten rose. A shaded patio with a lion’s head fountain overlooks a 60-year-old magnolia tree and a sunny perennial garden, with a potting corner designed to attract pollinators. The area near a serpentine wall is planted with climbing hydrangea, camellias and spring bulbs, with planters interspersed along the garden path. Representatives from Bartlett Tree Experts will offer advice on caring for trees and shrubs, and will also be giving out evergreen saplings.
Mill Mountain Wildflower Garden: Located in Mill Mountain Park, this 2-acre public garden was created by the Mill Mountain Garden Club 50 years ago to improve the paths to the Mill Mountain Zoo with a native wildflower garden. This year, club members have restored it by re-imagining the trails, restoring the pond and the waterfall, and replacing invasive non-native species with native trees and plants. The now-ADA-compliant paths are lined with daffodils, snowdrops, lilies of the valley, rhododendron and dogwoods.