Annual tour focuses on gardens, outdoor living spaces

As always, Vassar said, the event will be held regardless of the weather. Spring blooms seem to be right on schedule, and even if they aren’t, she said, “visitors will get some good ideas for outdoor spaces.” And if it rains, she said, “people who like gardening are used to it. You can still see something beautiful.”

Seven sites will be included in the tour. Some details of the properties are courtesy of the Historic Garden Week tour book, at www.vagardenweek.org.

3427 Wellington Drive: The home of Brian and Cyndy Unwin. The garden was designed by Cyndy, who is a Master Gardener, and includes three outdoor living areas, beds planted in wildflowers to attract pollinators, and a vegetable garden. Other beds include spring-flowering bulbs, trees and shrubs — many of them native species — all cultivated using sustainable practices. A storm water drainage channel has been turned into rain garden to help control erosion and runoff. Special features include a pondless waterfall and a private courtyard that opens off of a room that houses an extensive collection of orchids. On the day of the tour, some of the orchids will be on display, and members of the Blue Ridge Orchid Society will be there to answer questions. The garden has been designated a National Wildlife Federation Certified Wildlife Habitat.