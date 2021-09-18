Autumn leaves: Fall foliage fun facts

Eventually, the shorter days and longer nights will trigger the color change in the leaves. Some years that might be mid-October, other years a few weeks later.

“But we’re not looking at leaves changing in December,” Seiler said.

Drought of colorful leaves?

This summer was fairly dry throughout Southwest Virginia, but Seiler thinks that the region received enough sporadic rain, which included passing tropical systems, to ensure a vibrant fall.

“Overall, we got enough precipitation scattered around,” Seiler said. “If we keep the moisture levels up, and have some sunny bright days and cool nights, we should be good.”

Of course, one freezing night or one tropical system with high winds could erase fall’s colors.

“The leaves could look great,” Seiler said, “then everything gets blasted off [by wind] and everyone will say it was a bad year.”

Peak peeping potential

Even though autumn begins this Wednesday, the leaves in our region won’t reach peak autumn color for another two to three weeks.