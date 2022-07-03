Blacksburg Breakfast Lions follow donated glasses to recycle center

On June 15, 10 members of the Blacksburg Breakfast Lions Club traveled to the Lions Eyeglass Recycling facility in Roanoke to see the fate of Blacksburg’s donated glasses collected this quarter.

We arrived at the recycling center with more than 400 pairs of old glasses, a lot of curiosity, and a desire to serve. Director Jim Newman of the Cave Spring Lions greeted us, gave us a tour, training, and put us to work. We sorted, cleaned in a dishwasher, read prescriptions, then bagged for storage before for shipment to places around the world.

Jim is proud of the high-quality recycled glasses his center makes available to people needing vision assistance in countries that have few sight conservation resources. His center collects glasses from most of the east coast and with the help of Lions volunteers from Virginia and neighboring states, reprocess tens of thousands for reuse. Even six tons of unserviceable frames are sold as scrap to pay costs.

We presented Jim with a donation to help cover the operating cost of the recycle center for a month. Afterward we applied our skills, working for what seemed a short time, then enjoyed lunch at Montano’s in Roanoke.

Everyone decided to make working at the recycle center a regular project and more trips are planned.

- Submitted by Peter Hartmann