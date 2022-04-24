Blacksburg Breakfast Lions honor Ottinger

The Blacksburg Breakfast Lions Club has posthumously honored Lion Alvin Ottinger by naming him a Melvin Jones Fellow.

Melvin Jones founded the Lions Club in 1917, and he served Lions for more than 40 years. This one club became thousands — now called Lions International. The Melvin Jones award honors outstanding Lions Club members in recognition of their faithful adherence to the Lions’ motto: “We Serve.”

Alvin’s daughter, Katy Ottinger, accepted the award and an accompanying plaque and Melvin Jones pin.

Alvin clearly exemplified the motto “We Serve” in his willingness and eagerness to help with any project — even going door-to-door, selling Lions Club brooms and light bulbs. (For many of us in Blacksburg in decades past, this was our first contact with the Lions.) Alvin served as a member and an officer of the Blacksburg Breakfast Lions Club, and he served the larger community in myriad ways. In 2021, for example, Alvin assisted with the local chapter of the international initiative, Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a charity that promises “No kid sleeps on the floor in our town.” Under Alvin’s guidance, members from his church, Blacksburg Baptist, built and finished more than 100 beds on two different Saturdays. Throughout the year Alvin and the crew guided various groups of volunteers (other clubs, other churches) in completing many more beds for the children in Blacksburg.

Alvin Ottinger was certainly not shy! He was eager to be the greeter at the door at meetings, and he always offered a firm handshake and a friendly smile. When it was time to commit to some Lions project, Alvin was quick to volunteer and to grab a hand to invite someone else to be his partner. One of these partners recalled, “Alvin came up and grabbed my arm and just started talking to introduce himself to me. He had a friendly, almost jolly, laugh and was always greeting people. Since I am blind, sometimes people are hesitant to just come up to me, but Alvin was not and I remember that sunny morning as the beginning of a long Lions friendship! I really miss Alvin in the club!”

Any club that nominates a member to be a Melvin Jones Fellow contributes $1,000 to Lions International in his or her honor. Lions International uses the donated money to assist blind and vision-impaired people all over the world. The Lions examine and provide glasses (and other sight-related services) to children and adults. In addition, the foundation has built a number of eye clinics worldwide, preventing vision loss for more than 30 million people.

Thirty million — and still counting! Thanks to those — like Alvin — who serve.

- Submitted by Elaine Cook