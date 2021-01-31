 Skip to main content
Blacksburg housing survey available until Feb. 12
Blacksburg residents have until Feb. 12 to provide their feedback in a town survey about local housing affordability.

“Blacksburg’s increasing lack of affordable housing has become a major topic of community concern and the town is considering a variety of affordable housing strategies to help address the issue,” a Jan. 15 town news release stated.

The brief, four-question survey is one element in a three-part public engagement process which was launched in December with the release of an informational video. The 9-minute video outlines housing and income trends as well as several influencing factors, and offers a useful overview for unpacking Blacksburg’s housing situation.

The survey also includes a section for participants to detail what they would like to see preserved as growth occurs, as well as to share their own experiences of trying to find housing.

“The public is asked to provide feedback to aid in the understanding of top concerns and priorities regarding affordable housing,” the news release stated. “Feedback will be used to weigh the tradeoffs of potential approaches, and select the most appropriate strategies for local growth and housing availability.”

The video and survey can be found on the housing affordability engagement page on the town of Blacksburg’s recently launched online community platform called Let’s Talk Blacksburg. Go to https://letstalkblacksburg.org/affordable-housing.

New users on the Let’s Talk Blacksburg site may need to register in order to complete the survey. Registration is a one-time process that enables users to come back at any time to engage with active town projects.

For additional information contact Blacksburg’s Housing and Community Development Initiatives Manager Kim Thurlow, at kthurlow@blacksburg.gov or 443-1619.

The Roanoke Times

