Blacksburg leaf compost pickup is April 2

Blacksburg has set April 2 as the day residents can pick up leaf compost for use in their gardens, according to a recent Citizens Alert from the town. 

Loose and bagged leaves collected by the town are composted into leaf mulch. This mulch can be used as a soil additive, and for enhancing existing composting projects. 

Leaves not only take up valuable landfill space, they can also produce harmful greenhouse gasses. The town's practice of composting fall leaf collections keeps leaves out of the landfill. 

Hours for the April 2 pickup are from 8 a.m. to noon. This service is for Blacksburg residents only. To arrange a pickup, residents must follow the guidelines below:

  • Register for a 15 minute time slot.
  • Do not arrive more than 10 minutes before your time slot.
  • Please remain parked in the upper lot until you are directed to the compost zone, where town staff will load your vehicle.
  • The limit is two cubic yards per vehicle.
  • Do not block access to the road leading to the compost zone.
  • Once loaded, please exit promptly. 

The location of the compost pickup is Glade Road Growing, 2351 Glade Road. 

To register, go to www.tobweb.org/mulch/.

- The Roanoke Times 

