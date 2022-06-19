Blacksburg Rotary Club awards scholarships

The Rotary Club of Blacksburg recently awarded nine scholarships to Montgomery County High School seniors for math and science excellence, career and technical education and fine arts. The scholarships are given to students who exhibit a good personal character, and who live the Rotary motto of “Service above Self.”

Students are recommended by their teachers and selected by a committee of Rotarians. Each student receives a $1,000 scholarship to the school of their choice and the Rotary Club will place a children’s book in the Montgomery-Floyd Regional Library in their honor.

Earning the CTE scholarships are Kai Marshall and Klair Roark.

Kai is a graduating senior at Blacksburg High School. He was a member of both the baseball and football team during his high school career. He is also a proud member of the Blacksburg volunteer fire department. Kai’s plans are to attend Virginia Tech in the agricultural technology program specializing in applied agriculture management.

Klair is a senior at Auburn High School with a dual enrollment in the ACCE transfer program. She was on the honor roll and NRCC’s dean’s list and maintained top 5% of her junior class. She plans to attend NRCC in visual communication design specialization.

This year we have selected three scholarship recipients for the Outstanding Math/Science Award. The award is also given to an MCPS senior with outstanding credentials and the goal of further pursuit of a math or science education. Proper ethics, character, service to others and past math/science achievements weigh heavily in the selection process.

Zoe Altizer is a senior at Auburn High School, where she was selected for the RCC’s President Award and currently on the honor roll. She graduated with a 4.25 GPA and plans to attend Virginia Tech to obtain a bachelor’s degree in biological studies at the honors college and continue to medical school in osteopathic medicine.

Jackie Hou attended Blacksburg High School and was president of the Science Olympiad team. She has a 4.5 GPA, and her plan is to attend Tech with a biochemistry premedical major. She represented her school and the commonwealth in Atlanta with the Science Olympiad team.

Audrey Link attended Blacksburg High School and was on the senior honor roll with a weighted GPA of 4.44. She was treasurer of the National Honor Society and AP scholar with distinction. Audrey plans to pursue a double major in computer engineering/computer science with a goal of future research in quantum computing and cybersecurity.

The club also awarded four scholarships for students in the field of fine arts.

Evie Cameron is a BHS senior graduating with an advanced diploma and gold honor roll status. She is receiving this scholarship for excellence in her vocal music and theatre arts, along with a resume boasting more than 20 high school theatrical roles and summer studies at Northwestern Theatre Arts program and Artsbridge Dramatic Academy. Evie also has film experience in “Teal” with UNC School of Arts and seven other film roles. She volunteers with Summer Musical Enterprise and the Montgomery-Floyd Regional Library. Evie plans to attend University for Theater and pursue acting.

Karen Villanueva is a senior at Blacksburg High School graduating AP scholar with distinction with an impressive GPA of 4.34/4.0. She is the student body president, and the National Art Honors Society president. Karen is founder and editor of NAHS Newsletter to share useful art resources and student art with the school. Karen is a second-degree senior black belt in Taekwondo and volunteered to teach children English in Taiwan summer camps. Karen is interested in the intersection of visual arts and technology. She has been accepted at Princeton University and University of Pennsylvania and plans to explore fields of art and computer science.

Cara Couch is receiving her scholarship for excellence in Christiansburg High School for instrumental music and choir program. Her choral achievements have included participation in the All-District Choir for four years, Honors Choir for one year, and All State Choir one year. She is a member of the Chamber Ensemble and active in musical theater productions. She is actively involved with her church in community outreach programs at women’s resource centers, homeless shelters and low-income apartments. Cara plans to attend Radford University in the fall and hopefully study clinical mental health and music theory in piano and vocal performance.

Norin Bortz is a senior at Blacksburg High School graduating as an AP Scholar with Distinction. Her excellence in visual art and graphic design won third place in advertising design for District Skills USA Competition. Norin was the National Art Honor Society historian, VP of the National Thespian Honor Society and JV soccer captain. She volunteers at the local humane society, offers face painting skills at elementary school fairs, and tutors middle school students. Norin plans to attend the University of Georgia in pursuit of a BFA in graphic design.

- Submitted by Paula Alston