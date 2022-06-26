 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Blacksburg’s Breakfast Lions Club renews high school scholarship awards

In May, the Blacksburg Breakfast Lions Club was proud to award Blacksburg High School seniors Karen Chung Villanueva and Manuel Andres Marrufo the Jones/Sanders scholarships, and Kylene Monaghan and Samuel Xiang the H.B. Dillon scholarships.

The Blacksburg Host Lions awarded these four scholarships since 1925. Now after a two-year hiatus caused by COVID pandemic, and the merging of the Host Lions with the Breakfast Lions, the club is delighted to renew and maintain our commitment to the youth of Blacksburg.

The Jones/Sanders scholarship is presented to BHS seniors who best exemplify academic achievement coupled with outstanding citizenship. Professors J.B. Jones and Harry Sanders, 40-year Lions members, established these awards shortly after the founding of the former Host Lions Club.

Blacksburg High’s best sports fan, H.B. Dillon, set up the other scholarship to be awarded to senior students who were athletes (or team supporters) and exemplified good sportsmanship. With just a short walk from his store, the historic BlueGrass Market, to the sports fields and gymnasium at the old Blacksburg High School, H.B. Dillon attended all of the games and many practice sessions as often as he could.

Combining achievement and prowess with consistent attention to citizenship and sportsmanship has set these students apart. They give honor to Blacksburg High School and our community. We wish them well!

- Submitted by Peter Hartmann

