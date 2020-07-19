Book Review: "Organic Matter," by B. Chelsea Adams

Many of us who live in the New River Valley of Virginia know it to be a fertile region for writers, be they poets, novelists or reviewers. B. Chelsea Adams’ new novel, “Organic Matters,” is a joy to read as well as a lesson in how to write, what to say, and when to get the reader hooked.
This lyrical first novel took a long time to write and publish and we are all the better for it making it onto our shelves and into our hearts.
The novel begins as Seresa Whittier returns to her family’s Hudson Valley home, where she wants to make a break with her past. Almost immediately she meets a mysterious man who has crows swirling around his head. She calls him “Crowman.” During the novel she learns why he has crows around him, how she finds her own self, and how the earth gives us sustenance, and creates a foothold for us in our world. The back cover tells us that this is “a novel of romance and roadkill.” Yes, but it is also a novel of truth, of joy, of environmental ecology, of the ability to start over again in one’s life.
It teaches us about our earth, about our joy in planting a garden, be it vegetables or flowers, about self-discovery and the power of the earth to heal. In these difficult times of politics and pandemic, this book is an object lesson on how to survive.
One of my favorite passages in the book is about peeling and eating an orange: “I can taste it, feel the cold against my teeth, feel the juice flying out and feel the liquid dribbling down my chin and onto my blouse ...” exactly as I quote from Seresa’s (Chelsea’s) words.
“Organic Matter” is a novel of depth, humor, wisdom, connections. When I read it, I thought “this is about me” and I kept thinking that as I was reading it. It took me a fairly long time to read it (for me) because I was savoring each sentence, each word, each new way of looking at life and our world of organic matter. I love that it speaks to me in so many different ways. I lived some of the same life Seresa does, some of the same connections to the earth, some of the same gifts that she receives.
If I could assure Ms. Adams that this is the very book that we all need at this time in the earth’s history, in our history, I would do so immediately. Thank you so much for writing such an amazing and prescient book.
“Organic Matter” is available at Radford Public Library and Montgomery-Floyd Regional Libraries, as well as on Amazon.
