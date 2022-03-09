Bridal Pop Up Shop will benefit MCEAP

The Montgomery County Emergency Assistance Program will host a Briday Pop Up Shop on Sunday, March 13, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the MCEAP Thrift Store, located at 308 W. Main St. in Christiansburg.

The shop will feature a selection of donated bridal gowns, accessories, shoes, jewelry, bridesmaids’ dresses and mother of the bride/groom dresses, as well as a few tuxedos. There will also be door prize drawings and a Bridal Basket raffle during the afternoon event.

“Our goal for this event is three fold,” said MCEAP Thrift Store volunteer Anita Lilly, via email. “We want to reach brides-to-be to help with keeping the cost down for their upcoming wedding, we want to generate funds for our program, and we want to liquidate some of our inventory.”

A number of area businesses have donated door prizes and other items for the event, including

Brew Da Bean Coffee Shop, Brugh Coffee, Cheese Cake By Wanda, Chicken Salad Chick, Clay Corner Inn, Danielle Rowland, Dream With Aspire (local), Ed & Ethels, El Bronco, Gates Flowers & Gifts, Gigi's Cupcakes, Hampton Inn Christiansburg/Blacksburg, Holiday Inn Christiansburg/Blacksburg, Michelle Devore-Gandhi - ReMax8, Sinkland Farms, The Beauty Lab, The Orange Bandana and Todd's Jewelry.

The Montgomery County Emergency Assistance Program is a nonprofit agency that provides basic needs and services within Montgomery County. Learn more at http://mceap.com/.

- The Roanoke Times