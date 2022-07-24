Calfee Center receives $50,000 grant

The Calfee Community & Cultural Center has been awarded a $50,000 grant from the Virginia Museum of History & Culture’s Commonwealth History Fund, according to a news release from the Pulaski organization.

The center is one of 12 inaugural recipients selected by the Commonwealth History Fund for its first round of grants. VMHC awarded $402,500 to this year’s recipients, and plans to give out nearly $2 million over the first five years, the news release states.

The grant will support research and design for a museum exhibit titled “Quiet Courage: Chauncey Harmon, Percy Corbin, and the Fight for Equality,” which will be featured in the African American Heritage Center at Calfee. The exhibit will tell the dramatic story of two Pulaski heroes and their joint struggle for educational equity in the years before the 1954 Brown vs. Board of Education decision.

The Commonwealth History Fund is made possible by generous funding from Dominion Energy and is administered in partnership with Virginia’s Department of Historic Resources. Key selection criteria for grant recipients include: the significance of the project or resource, as well as its impact on its community and the commonwealth; the need for funding and the urgency of the project; and the emphasis of the project on historically underrepresented topics and communities.

“Through this amazing opportunity, we will be able to share the largely untold story of Pulaski’s brave African American leaders who were ahead of their times challenging Jim Crow segregation,” said Calfee CCC Acting Executive Director Jill Williams in the news release. “Not only will this fill in significant gaps in how we tell Virginia’s history, it will also shape the way our community sees itself today and help to guide us in meeting community needs in the future.”

The Calfee Community & Cultural Center is revitalizing the legacy of Pulaski County’s historic Calfee Training School, which served as a primary school for African American children until the 1960s. The building dates to 1939, and was placed on the Virginia Historic Landmarks Register last December.

To learn more about the Calfee Community & Cultural Center, visit calfeeccc.org.

To learn more about the Commonwealth History Fund, go to VirginiaHistory.org/HistoryFund.

- The Roanoke Times