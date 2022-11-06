CFNRV opens 2023 scholarship program

Through the generosity of many donors, the Community Foundation of the New River Valley will give out more than $100,000 in scholarships in 2023 to New River Valley students. From now until Jan. 30, 2023, the CFNRV’s scholarship application is open to students planning to pursue a degree or currently in school at two- or four-year colleges or universities as well as trade or technical schools.

Since issuing its first scholarship in 2002, the foundation has awarded $1,190,000 to 939 students. While there are dozens of CFNRV funds set up to fund scholarships each year, applicants only need to submit a single application to the foundation and indicate the scholarships for which they would like to be considered. Many funds are set up specifically with financial need in mind. In 2022, 40% of scholarship recipients were from lower-income backgrounds.

This year, José and Sharon Simón established the Simón-Flora-Grohs Scholarship Fund to support New River Valley students. “We believe that education, and not just a college education, is one of the key elements to getting a head start or a leg up on a good or better life,” said José Simón. “We chose the CFNRV because of its geographical reach, its commitment to the NRV community, and very successful efforts to meet its residents’ diverse needs.”

The foundation’s scholarships support a wide variety of students, whether a student is a high school senior, currently attending college or school, or someone returning to school later in life. Recipients may continue to apply for scholarships each year, with many students getting funds annually throughout their schooling to help offset the costs of attending school.

“I am deeply grateful to the donors of my scholarship," said Safa Ishaq, a 2022 scholarship recipient. "It is generous contributors like them that help alleviate financial burdens and allow students like myself to be able to complete our degrees and graduate from college.” This year, Ishaq was one of 18 scholarship recipients from the Virginia Tech Women’s Club Scholarship Fund.

Students may review scholarship requirements and access the application at cfnrv.org/scholarships. Any questions about the application may be directed to Laura Pynn at cfnrv@cfnrv.org or 540-381-8999. Applications are due Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at 5 p.m. EST.

- Submitted by Lindsey R. Gleason