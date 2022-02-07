CFNRV to hold community conversation Feb. 8

The Community Foundation of the New River Valley will host an online conversation Tuesday, Feb. 8, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. to talk about the agency’s impact in 2021 and their plans for 2022.

According to an email announcement, organizers will highlight CFNRV’s strong success last year, plus take “a deeper dive” into one of the agency’s signature initiative, First Steps, which focuses on early child care and education.

Kim Thomason, program manager for early childhood education initiatives at Virginia Tech and a member of the First Steps leadership team, will outline the current state of child care and social services for families, the challenges in the field exacerbated by the pandemic, and how First Steps is working to address those challenges. There will also be time for questions and comments.

This online event is free. Those interested should register in advance by going to the website, cfnrv.org, and clicking on the community conversation event banner.

- The Roanoke Times