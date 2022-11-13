CFNRV's First Steps holding 'Book Walks' in November

First Steps, an initiative of the Community Foundation of the New River Valley, is holding “Book Walks” throughout the month of November to engage families and share resources about early education and child care.

Placed at several locations around the New River Valley, each Book Walk features pages of a children’s book spread out along a path so that community members can read the books as they walk. Each Book Walk will also feature several signs that share tips and activities designed to support healthy development and promote school readiness. They will also provide QR codes to access more information and resources, such as help finding quality child care, accessing child care subsidies, advocating for young children, and how to get involved in First Steps.

First Steps is a network of early childhood professionals and advocates who want to help young children and families thrive. They worked with the Montgomery-Floyd Regional Library, United Way of Southwest Virginia and Blacksburg High School DECA to develop the walks, and each one is generously sponsored by a local civic organization or early education provider.

“We hope children of all ages will get out and enjoy the Book Walks,” said Meghan Pfleiderer, member of the First Steps leadership team. “The Book Walks are an opportunity to check out different parts of the beautiful New River Valley, get some exercise and fresh air, and perhaps some nostalgia with ‘If You Give a Mouse a Cookie’ and other favorites from the series.”

The Book Walks will be available until the end of November. More information can be found at cfnrv.org/firststeps.

- Submitted by Lindsey R. Gleason