CFNRV's First Steps holding 'Book Walks' in November

Alice MFRL Christiansburg_crop

A child visits a Book Walk in Christiansburg. The Community Foundation of the New River Valley’s First Steps program has organized several book walks throughout the NRV for November.

 Courtesy CFNRV

First Steps, an initiative of the Community Foundation of the New River Valley, is holding “Book Walks” throughout the month of November to engage families and share resources about early education and child care.

Placed at several locations around the New River Valley, each Book Walk features pages of a children’s book spread out along a path so that community members can read the books as they walk. Each Book Walk will also feature several signs that share tips and activities designed to support healthy development and promote school readiness. They will also provide QR codes to access more information and resources, such as help finding quality child care, accessing child care subsidies, advocating for young children, and how to get involved in First Steps.

First Steps is a network of early childhood professionals and advocates who want to help young children and families thrive. They worked with the Montgomery-Floyd Regional Library, United Way of Southwest Virginia and Blacksburg High School DECA to develop the walks, and each one is generously sponsored by a local civic organization or early education provider.

People are also reading…

“We hope children of all ages will get out and enjoy the Book Walks,” said Meghan Pfleiderer, member of the First Steps leadership team. “The Book Walks are an opportunity to check out different parts of the beautiful New River Valley, get some exercise and fresh air, and perhaps some nostalgia with ‘If You Give a Mouse a Cookie’ and other favorites from the series.”

The Book Walks will be available until the end of November. More information can be found at cfnrv.org/firststeps.

- Submitted by Lindsey R. Gleason

First Steps Book Walks – Books & Locations

“Give a Mouse a Cookie”

  • Bisset Park, 23 Berkley Williams Drive, Radford (sponsored by Radford Child Development Inc.)
  • Pearisburg Library, 209 Fort Branch Road, Pearisburg (sponsored by Giles Early Education Project) 
  • A location TBA in Floyd County

“Give a Moose a Muffin” 

  • Virginia Tech Duck Pond, 705 W. Campus Drive, Blacksburg (sponsored by Virginia Tech’s Child Development Center for Learning & Research)
  • Montgomery-Floyd Regional Library, 125 Sheltman St., Christiansburg (sponsored by MFRL) 
  • A location TBA in Giles County (sponsored by Giles County Kiwanis Club)

“Give a Pig a Pancake” 

  • Randolph Park, 5100 Alexander Road, Dublin (sponsored by NRCA Head Start)
  • Wonder Universe: A Children’s Museum, Uptown Christiansburg Mall, 782 New River Road, Christiansburg (sponsored by Rainbow Riders) 
