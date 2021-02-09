Christiansburg announces Presidents Day schedules

In observance of Presidents Day, Christiansburg Town Hall will be closed on Monday, Feb. 15.
The Christiansburg Aquatic Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., but administrative offices will be closed. The Christiansburg Recreation Center will be open regular hours from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., but administrative offices will be closed.
Solid waste normally collected on Monday, Feb. 15, will be collected on Friday, Feb. 12, along with Friday’s regular collection.
Submitted by Melissa Demmitt
