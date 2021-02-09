 Skip to main content
Christiansburg announces Presidents Day schedules
In observance of Presidents Day, Christiansburg Town Hall will be closed on Monday, Feb. 15.

The Christiansburg Aquatic Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., but administrative offices will be closed. The Christiansburg Recreation Center will be open regular hours from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., but administrative offices will be closed.

Solid waste normally collected on Monday, Feb. 15, will be collected on Friday, Feb. 12, along with Friday’s regular collection.

Submitted by Melissa Demmitt

