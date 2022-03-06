 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Christiansburg Domino's to observe Women's Day with donations

In honor of International Women’s Day, Domino’s in Christiansburg will donat4 100% of its sales Tuesday, March 8, to the Women’s Resource Center of the New River Valley, and to Lishy’s Gift in Roanoke.

Women’s Resource Center of the New River Valley has provided programs and services to victims of sexual and domestic violence since 1977. Lishy’s Gift is a nonprofit that aims to increase the quality of life for young adult cancer patients in the Roanoke area. Both organizations are led by women.

The Christiansburg Domino’s store will be staffed by an all female team on March 8. In addition, Domino’s will host Ally Shaw, co-franchise owner of the store and author of “Chasing Tigers in the Dark: Life Lessons of a Fierce Survivor,” a revealing memoir about overcoming cancer, abuse, hardship and trauma. A portion of each book sale will go to the Women’s Resource Center and Lishy’s Gift as well.

“We have the privilege of doing what we love, surrounded by a group of strong female leaders, and we look forward to giving back to local women who may not have that same privilege,” said Lindsay Shaw, vice president of New River Valley Pizza, the franchise organization that owns Domino’s in Christiansburg, in a news release.

The Christiansburg Domino’s is at 1655 Roanoke St. Hours on March 8 are 10 a.m. to midnight. To place an order, visit www.dominos.com or call 585-4010.

- The Roanoke Times

Drinking a glass of wine with dinner may help prevent diabetes

