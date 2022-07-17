 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Christiansburg Lions Club reflects on scope of service

  • 0

Our Christiansburg Lions Club is working to make a difference in the world around us, close to home and far away.

Each year, as we sit down to direct our funds and contributions to the various groups and agencies that we support, I think that we as Lions are ourselves sometimes surprised as to what we are able to do with the funds we’ve raised through our various projects.

The local agencies we support range from The Christmas Store, MCEAP (Montgomery County Emergence Assistance Program), local Scouts, Boys and Girls State through Christiansburg High School, scholarships at three of the Montgomery County high schools (the Blacksburg Lions Club supports BHS), local fire and rescue squads, and sometimes other groups such as the Pandas – Montgomery County school student computer wizards who have competed internationally.

A most recent project for our Christiansburg Lions Club has been learning about and giving support to Hope to Walk, a locally developed agency which provides prosthetic limbs for persons in other countries who cannot afford the cost of these devices. To date, our District Lions have contributed more than $20,000 in support of this benevolent venture.

People are also reading…

And of course, since 1925 — at the encouragement of Helen Keller, who called on Lions to be “Knights of the Blind” — our primary focus has been sight conservation: providing eye screenings, glasses, funds for leader dogs to assist blind individuals, and funds for eye surgery for many vision issues. Locally we contribute as much as $8,000 annually for glasses for those in need of better vision. We work with local vision centers, optometrists and others who provide sight-related services.

At least once a year, our Christiansburg Lions Club makes a trip to Roanoke to work in the eyeglass recycling center, washing, sorting and packaging glasses for distribution around the world. Not only is this a good working trip but also a fun trip for us Lions as we share pizza and other foods with each other!

We also are involved each year in vision screening at local schools for Montgomery County students and others. This helps us relate to the next generation of students who may one day become Lions and continue the work that we are currently doing. It is exciting to be with the students as we see them change from year to year!

With the year half over, we are just months away from our Annual Lions Club Holiday Craft Show, which generates so many of the funds for our community outreach and service. This year’s show will be our 32nd year and we are grateful for the support of our community, our sponsors and others who help us put on this early Christmas shopping event, to help us get in the spirit of giving! Mark your calendars for the first Saturday in December.

As Lions we are related to other Lions Clubs throughout Virginia and also part of Lions International. In this way, we are a part of over one and a half million other Lions around the world in over 200 other Lions Clubs. This relationship adds to our support and encouragement in meeting the needs of the larger world, such as hurricane and earthquake relief efforts in other countries.

We take very seriously our international motto “We serve!” and are both happy to be Lions and proud of the communities in which we are active in offering support and care for others!

— Submitted by Lion Doug Kanney

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

US regulators OK new COVID-19 shot option from Novavax

US regulators OK new COVID-19 shot option from Novavax

The U.S. is getting another COVID-19 vaccine choice. The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday cleared Novavax shots for adults. It's a more traditional type of vaccine than the Pfizer and Moderna shots already used to protect most Americans. Still, millions of adults haven't yet gotten vaccinated even this late in the pandemic. Experts expect at least some of them to roll up their sleeves for the more conventional technology. The Centers for Disease Control still must recommend how to use the Novavax vaccine before shots begin. The U.S. has bought 3.2 million doses.

New coronavirus mutant raises concerns in India and beyond

New coronavirus mutant raises concerns in India and beyond

The quickly changing coronavirus has spawned yet another super contagious omicron mutant that’s worrying scientists as it gains ground in India and pops up in numerous other countries, including the United States. Scientists say the variant, which is called BA.2.75, may be able to spread rapidly and get around immunity from vaccines and previous infection. It’s unclear whether it could cause more serious disease than the globally dominant omicron variant BA.5. But scientists are concerned about the fact that it's geographically widespread. It's been detected in distant states in India as well as about 10 other nations.

Watchdog says Secret Service deleted Jan. 6 text messages

Watchdog says Secret Service deleted Jan. 6 text messages

A government watchdog has found that Secret Service agents deleted text messages sent and received around the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol after an inspector general requested them as part of the investigation into the insurrection. That is according to a letter obtained by The Associated Press. The letter from the Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General informs Congress that it has been informed that many Secret Service messages between Jan. 5 and Jan. 6, 2021, were erased “as part of a device-replacement program.” Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says, “The insinuation that the Secret Service maliciously deleted text messages following a request is false."

Abortion ruling prompts variety of reactions from states

Abortion ruling prompts variety of reactions from states

The U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that had provided a constitutional right to abortion. The June 24 ruling is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states. In anticipation of the decision, several states led by Democrats took steps to protect abortion access. The decision also sets up the potential for legal fights between the states over whether providers and those who help women obtain abortions can be sued or prosecuted.

SWVA Living magazine: Tiny sets

SWVA Living magazine: Tiny sets

Who doesn’t love looking at little tables and chairs and beds and bathtubs and paintings? Even if you’re not otherwise interested in them, tee…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Sweet like sugar: Survey finds many don't know where sugar is lurking in their food

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert