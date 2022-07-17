Christiansburg Lions Club reflects on scope of service

Our Christiansburg Lions Club is working to make a difference in the world around us, close to home and far away.

Each year, as we sit down to direct our funds and contributions to the various groups and agencies that we support, I think that we as Lions are ourselves sometimes surprised as to what we are able to do with the funds we’ve raised through our various projects.

The local agencies we support range from The Christmas Store, MCEAP (Montgomery County Emergence Assistance Program), local Scouts, Boys and Girls State through Christiansburg High School, scholarships at three of the Montgomery County high schools (the Blacksburg Lions Club supports BHS), local fire and rescue squads, and sometimes other groups such as the Pandas – Montgomery County school student computer wizards who have competed internationally.

A most recent project for our Christiansburg Lions Club has been learning about and giving support to Hope to Walk, a locally developed agency which provides prosthetic limbs for persons in other countries who cannot afford the cost of these devices. To date, our District Lions have contributed more than $20,000 in support of this benevolent venture.

And of course, since 1925 — at the encouragement of Helen Keller, who called on Lions to be “Knights of the Blind” — our primary focus has been sight conservation: providing eye screenings, glasses, funds for leader dogs to assist blind individuals, and funds for eye surgery for many vision issues. Locally we contribute as much as $8,000 annually for glasses for those in need of better vision. We work with local vision centers, optometrists and others who provide sight-related services.

At least once a year, our Christiansburg Lions Club makes a trip to Roanoke to work in the eyeglass recycling center, washing, sorting and packaging glasses for distribution around the world. Not only is this a good working trip but also a fun trip for us Lions as we share pizza and other foods with each other!

We also are involved each year in vision screening at local schools for Montgomery County students and others. This helps us relate to the next generation of students who may one day become Lions and continue the work that we are currently doing. It is exciting to be with the students as we see them change from year to year!

With the year half over, we are just months away from our Annual Lions Club Holiday Craft Show, which generates so many of the funds for our community outreach and service. This year’s show will be our 32nd year and we are grateful for the support of our community, our sponsors and others who help us put on this early Christmas shopping event, to help us get in the spirit of giving! Mark your calendars for the first Saturday in December.

As Lions we are related to other Lions Clubs throughout Virginia and also part of Lions International. In this way, we are a part of over one and a half million other Lions around the world in over 200 other Lions Clubs. This relationship adds to our support and encouragement in meeting the needs of the larger world, such as hurricane and earthquake relief efforts in other countries.

We take very seriously our international motto “We serve!” and are both happy to be Lions and proud of the communities in which we are active in offering support and care for others!

— Submitted by Lion Doug Kanney