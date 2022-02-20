Cinderella Project helps teens have fairytale prom

The YMCA at Virginia Tech, in partnership with Blacksburg Junior Women’s Club, is proud to bring back the Cinderella & Prince Charming Boutique.

The boutique provides teens on a budget their fairytale prom by providing new and gently used formal wear, shoes and accessories for both young men and young ladies.

We invite all high school students shopping on a budget to come to the Y Thrift Shop at 1000 N. Main St. in Blacksburg. Dates for this year’s Cinderella & Prince Charming Boutique are:

Feb. 26 and 27.

March 12 and 13.

March 26 and 27.

Hours will be Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 3 p.m.

Prom and other formal occasions offer a special time in the life of a teenager. Everyone deserves the opportunity to attend if they wish, yet it is also a very expensive event, especially when one considers the cost of purchasing clothing, accessories and grooming.

“We do not want to see anyone that would like to attend their prom prevented from it because of the lack of resources,” said Director of Thrift Shop Operations Ron Ovelgoenner.

The YMCA at Virginia Tech’s Cinderella and Prince Charming Boutique (aka, The Cinderella Project) has been developed to offset this potential issue. The assortment of clothing is large, with a variety of options for all. We have volunteers to help with the process of selecting just the right outfit. Other volunteers help with grooming tips when available. In addition, we’ve made sure that price will not be an issue – nobody will leave empty-handed.

“Finding a need and filing it is what the YMCA at Virginia Tech does,” said Ovelgoenner.

Amy Dempsey of the Blacksburg Junior Women’s Club shared why the organization is once again partnering with the Y at VT on the boutique: “Cinderella Project is one of BJWC’s favorite community projects that aligns with our mission. Our members enjoy helping the young men and women have a great experience in finding their formal wear that they may not otherwise been able to, due to expense.”

We also thank the women of Virginia Tech’s first service sorority, Chi Delta Alpha, for providing volunteers for the boutique. (Learn more at https://chideltaalphaweb.wixsite.com/virginiatech.)

- Submitted by Laureen Blakemore