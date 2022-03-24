 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Clothesline Project returns to Virginia Tech campus

The Clothesline Project, an effort to raise awareness of gender-based violence, returns to the Virginia Tech campus this week, with a T-shirt display, and workshops for individuals to create their own shirts. The annual event is a featured activity for Women's Month at Tech. 

The Clothesline Project educates the public about the scope of gender-based violence and the impact it has on individuals, their families and friends, and the community. The project encourages survivors to come forward to break the silence and share their stories.

The display is a visual testimony to the shattering effect of violence and the impact it has on society. Survivors of violence -- and friends and families of victims -- create shirts emblazoned with direct messages and strong illustrations. The shirts demonstrate the pain and suffering of the survivors, aid in their healing process, and celebrate their strength and courage to overcome the past.

The shirts are hung side by side on a clothesline, as though the survivors were standing there themselves, shoulder to shoulder, bearing witness to the violence committed on a daily basis. The shirts are color coded: white for those who have died from violence; yellow or beige for survivors who have been battered or assaulted; red, pink, or orange for those raped or sexually assaulted; blue or green for survivors of incest or child sexual abuse; purple or lavender for those attacked because of their sexual orientation; and black for survivors disabled by violence.

This local Clothesline Project was initiated in 1994 by the Montgomery County chapter of the National Organization for Women (NOW). More than 630 shirts made by New River Valley residents are currently on the line. Local sponsors include Montgomery County NOW, the United Feminist Movement, the Women’s Center at Virginia Tech, and the Women’s Resource Center of the New River Valley.

Sponsors encourage community members to view the display on the Drillfield at Virginia Tech from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29. (The rain dates are April 5 and April 12.) 

To create your own shirt in a quiet, comfortable environment, please drop by the Women’s Center at Virginia Tech (206 Washington St., Blacksburg) anytime from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from Monday, March 28, through Friday, April 1. All materials are supplied free of charge.

For more information, please contact Susan Anderson at 231-8041 or anderson@vt.edu.

- Submitted by Susan Anderson

Just The Facts

Clothesline Project Display

Tuesday, March 29 

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Drillfield at Virginia Tech

(Rain Dates: April 5 and April 12)

Clothesline Project Workshops

Monday, March 28, through Friday, April 1 

9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Women’s Center at Virginia Tech

206 Washington St., Blacksburg

