Community: 100+ Women Who Care NRV donates over $10,000 to NRV Glean Team

In keeping with its mission to support causes that benefit not-for-profit groups specifically within the area, the 100+ Women Who Care NRV voted to donate their most recent contribution to the New River Valley Glean Team. The 100+ WWC presented a check for more than $10,000 following their final meeting of 2020.

Christy Gabbard, member of both the 100+ WWC and Glean Team, put forth the organization for consideration. The NRV Glean Team provides nutritious and locally grown fresh fruit and vegetables to thousands of families throughout the New River Valley by growing food in large gardens, collecting food from local farmers and farm fields, and purchasing bulk potatoes twice a year. They then distribute the crops to local food-insecure families and hunger relief organizations in the community.

With the 100+ WWC support, the Glean Team purchased materials for a high tunnel greenhouse to extend the growing season and protect crops from insect infestations. They also applied for a USDA matching grant. Extra food production is especially critical now that more families and individuals are faced with food insecurity due to COVID-19.