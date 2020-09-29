Community: 100+ Women Who Care NRV exceeds quarter-million in total donations with latest gift

Since its inception in the spring of 2016, the 100+ Women Who Care NRV has gained momentum and continued to power through the pandemic, surpassing a milestone of more than $250,000 donated with its most recent gift of $11,100 to Valley Interfaith Child Care Center.

The 100+ WWC NRV had been gathering in-person for lively meetings until COVID-19 arrived, but the group now meets via Zoom to keep supporting local nonprofits in this time of unprecedented need.

According to Judy Shelor, director for VICCC, The Secular Society would provide them with a matching grant of $20,000 if they could raise that amount before September. Judy added, “Thanks in big part to the 100+ WWC, we were able to meet the matching grant!”

VICCC will be using the 100+ WWC donation to help replace a fence and playground equipment, add a drainage system to eliminate standing water and purchase new toys for the playground. With COVID necessitating social distancing and less time indoors, the playground will also be used as an outdoor classroom.