Community: 46 New River Valley residents named outstanding students at NRCC

Forty-six students from the New River Valley were recognized as outstanding students in a curriculum/subject area by New River Community College this spring.
In lieu of the previously scheduled President’s Awards ceremony typically held on campus, students received a congratulatory letter from the college president as well as a plaque honoring their awards. Students were also individually recognized on NRCC’s social media outlets.
Students from the New River Valley who were honored included:
From Floyd County:
- Heath Richard Abbott, Electrical Engineering Technology;
- Katelin Elizabeth Beasley, Medical Administrative Support Specialization;
- Austin Cordle Gallimore, Machine Technology;
- Alea Jacqueline Lacoste, Early Childhood; and
- Jessica Ashley Philpott, Word Processing.
From Giles County:
- Charles Herman Aardema III, Biology;
- Joseph Wade Kast, Electronics Technology;
- Joshua Wayne Kast, Electronics Technology;
- Michaela Gabrielle Martin, Business Management; and
- McKayla Jane Yopp, IT Network and Technical Support Specialization.
From Montgomery County:
- Hannah Carr, Education;
- Jacob Keith Caudell, Forensic Science;
- Juyeon Choi, Business Administration;
- Amy Boyd Crawford, Nursing;
- Dwayne Curtis de Lung, Biology;
- Hayden Leslie Hall, Automotive Analysis and Repair;
- Logan “Leah” Camille Halsey, Nursing;
- Austin Lloyd Hanks, Electronics Technology;
- Cody Daniel Holk, Electronics Technology;
- Miriam Gallup Jones, Studio Art and General Studies Fine Arts;
- Carleigh Gale Martin, Police Science;
- Jessica Lynn Martin, Liberal Arts and Computer Arts;
- Thinh Duy Nguyen, Accounting;
- Kimberly Dawn Pearman, Administrative Support Technology;
- Jordan Daniel Seiler, General Studies Computer Science Specialization;
- Hailey M. Wade, Writing;
- Jared Lucas Wade, Graphic Design;
- Parker Wertz, General Studies Visual Communication;
- Lane Muller Wilkins, Welding Technology; and
- Chuyao Yu, Biology.
From Pulaski County:
- Hannah Mae Altizer, Studio Art;
- Brandon K. Curtis, Welding Technology;
- Stephen G. Earhart III, Electronics Technology;
- Connor Hale, Engineering;
- Mark Keaton Hanks, Medical Administrative Support Specialization;
- Louisa Mae Paulson, Writing;
- Hunter William Shrewsbury, Welding Technology;
- Glenn Herbert Stike, Instrumentation and Control Automation Technology; and
- Daniel Hunter Wimmer, Information Technology.
From Radford:
- Isaac Spencer Altizer, Electronics Technology;
- Grace Elizabeth Atallah, General Studies Fine Arts and Art History;
- Jeremiah Michael Ganoe, Machine Technology;
- August Ian Hawel, Writing;
- Keagan Henegar, General Studies;
- Tessen Ritchey, Music; and
- Bridget Jean Tuosto, Engineering Design Technology.
The awards were determined by the faculty in the various programs at the college. All students receiving the Outstanding Student in a Curriculum award have completed requirements for an associate degree, certificate, diploma or career studies certificate and were eligible to graduate from the college this spring or summer.
Submitted by Kelly Kaiser
