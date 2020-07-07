The Community Foundation of the New River Valley held its largest giving day yet on June 24, to help more than 80 nonprofits across the New River Valley raise money and draw attention to the important work they do for the region.
The annual GiveLocalNRV event exceeded its $325,000 fundraising goal, bringing in $415,221 from nearly 1,900 unique donors. In the seven years of the program to date, the giving day has raised more than $1.6 million for nonprofits across the region.
The CFNRV is also pleased to award $10,000 in incentive grants, which encourage active participation during the giving day. Twelve organizations will receive these awards in categories for the largest number of unique donors by county, two superstars, most money raised, a grant for the best video and "power hour" awards.
Literacy Volunteers of the New River Valley had great success during the giving day and shared how excited they were to receive the $1,000 video grant this year.
“We are so very grateful to the Community Foundation of the NRV for initiating this community day of giving, and for implementing so many effective strategies -- from nonprofit assistance, guidance, problem-solving and enthusiastic support to GiveLocalNRV marketing and incentive prizes -- that were a catalyst to our fundraising success," said Executive Director Linda Jilk. "We are a small nonprofit that can have a big impact thanks to the funds raised through GiveLocalNRV!”
One of the two superstar award winners, YMCA at Virginia Tech was, utilized many of the different tools available to nonprofits this year, including a new Facebook livestream that was featured on the GiveLocalNRV website. Ryan Martin, CEO and executive director, shared: “The Y always looks forward to GiveLocal -- seeing the power of philanthropy in action and the generous way NRV community members fuel the missions of so many nonprofit organizations. It was truly a delightful and humbling experience to hear the stories of encouragement and support from our own Y advocates as they reflected on their personal connection to the Y through the videos for #GiveLocalNRV. We were overcome with the outpouring of support for the community programs offered by our YMCA and incredibly grateful for the generosity shown to our own organization.”
Community members can learn more about the event and continue to make donations to their favorite nonprofit organizations through the platform year-round at www.givelocalnrv.org.
Submitted by Ashley Ege
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.