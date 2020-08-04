Community: '8/11 Day' reminds residents to dig carefully

The Virginia Utility Protection Service has issued an announcement to residents of the commonwealth to remember “8/11 Day.” The agency, more commonly called Virginia811, uses this annual date on the calendar as a natural reminder for residents to contact 811 prior to any digging project to have underground utility lines marked.
With more people are at home during pandemic restrictions, and with summer being a peak time to work on home improvement projects, it’s timelier than ever that residents remember to dig safely, according to the agency’s news release. Every digging project, no matter how large or small, warrants contacting 811 before starting: installing a mailbox, building a deck, planting a tree or laying a patio are just a few examples. Striking a single line can cause injury and/or outages, incur repair costs and result in fines.
The easiest way to get your property marked is to visit www.va811.com and fill out the online form. Allow 48 hours for locators to arrive at the digging site to mark the approximate locations of underground lines with flags, spray paint or both.
8/11 Day has been designated as an important annual date and enacted into Virginia law by the Virginia General Assembly.
“On Aug. 11 and throughout the year, we remind homeowners and professional contractors alike to use our free service before digging to reduce the risk of striking an underground utility line,” said Scott Crawford, CEO and president of Virginia811, in the release. “Especially at a time when we’re relying on important utilities to connect us and keep us safe at home, visiting our website at www.va811.com or simply calling 811 really is the only way to know which utilities are buried in your area so that you dig safely.”
The Roanoke Times
