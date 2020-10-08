Community: ABWA coordinating Coats for Kids drive in the NRV

The American Business Women’s Association Express Network of the New River Valley is coordinating the New River Valley Coats for Kids Collection 2020 for the Women’s Resource Center in Radford.
We are collecting children's and adult's coats that are used or new. This year, in addition to coats, we are looking to provide nice warm sweatshirts or sweatshirt jackets.
Coat collection runs throughout the month of October, ending Saturday, Oct. 31, and there are several convenient drop-off locations around the NRV. Following is a list of drop-offs and contact information:
In Christiansburg:
- First Bank & Trust Co., 150 Peppers Ferry Road NE: Marie Rorrer - 260-9060
- Tan 'N Tone, 1504 N. Franklin St.: Sherry Chandler - 381-3777
- Holiday Inn Christiansburg, 99 Bradley Drive: Lea Wall - 381-8100
- Wine & Design, 438 Peppers Ferry Road NW: Terri Welch - 381-6964
In Blacksburg:
- Body Balance Therapeutic Message, 2001 S. Main St., Suite 104: Carrie Boucher – 605-8751
- Embrace HOME Loans, 401 S. Main St., Suite 103: Linda Witt - 998-4551
- Smith & Associates-Ameriprise Financial, 1901 S. Main St., Suite 4D: Christine Smith - 443-9143
- Courtyard by Marriott, 105 Southpark Drive: Front Desk – 552-5222
In Dublin/Pulaski:
- New River Radio Group, 7080 Lee Highway: Karie Geiss - 731-6000, ext. 526
- Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce, 4440 Cleburne Blvd.: Front Desk - 674-1991
In Radford:
- Farmers Insurance-Main Street, 1055 E. Main St.: Front Desk - 838-2198
- Tru by Hilton, 2300 Tyler Road: Front Desk – 744-1400
Also, SERVPRO of Roanoke, Montgomery & Pulaski Counties, Salem office: Call Brenda Eanes at 315-5120.
Please consider donating your coats, jackets or heavy sweatshirts to this worthy cause!
You can follow our chapter on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ABWANRVExpress.
Submitted by Kristina Rose
