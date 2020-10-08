Community: ABWA coordinating Coats for Kids drive in the NRV

The American Business Women’s Association Express Network of the New River Valley is coordinating the New River Valley Coats for Kids Collection 2020 for the Women’s Resource Center in Radford.

We are collecting children's and adult's coats that are used or new. This year, in addition to coats, we are looking to provide nice warm sweatshirts or sweatshirt jackets.

Coat collection runs throughout the month of October, ending Saturday, Oct. 31, and there are several convenient drop-off locations around the NRV. Following is a list of drop-offs and contact information:

In Christiansburg:

First Bank & Trust Co., 150 Peppers Ferry Road NE: Marie Rorrer - 260-9060

Tan 'N Tone, 1504 N. Franklin St.: Sherry Chandler - 381-3777

Holiday Inn Christiansburg, 99 Bradley Drive: Lea Wall - 381-8100

Wine & Design, 438 Peppers Ferry Road NW: Terri Welch - 381-6964

In Blacksburg: