Community: Aging in Place Week a good time to reflect on the needs of seniors

“Imagine each component as a gear turning," King said. "What happens to a senior’s health will have impact in their housing decisions, which will in turn impact their driving ability, which in unison will ultimately affect their connection and growth in their community."

Aging-in-place resources have been developed by agencies across the New River Valley for older persons and other interested people, such as adult children and organizations that promote a good quality of life for aging adults, to review and begin having discussions around the five key components to help assist with successfully aging in place.

The local aging-in-place leadership team is comprised of representatives from the Community Foundation of the New River Valley, Virginia Tech, the town of Blacksburg, New River Valley Regional Commission, Carilion Clinic, New River Community Action, New River Health District, Virginia Cooperative Extension, AARP, interested citizens and New River Valley Agency on Aging.

Individuals are welcome to visit the Agency on Aging’s website to review the discussion guides, watch videos on each component of aging in place, and download the workbook. For those without a personal computer, the Agency on Aging has printed copies of the workbook for sale and can mail them.