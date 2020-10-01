Community: Aging in Place Week a good time to reflect on the needs of seniors

National Aging in Place Week is being observed this year from Oct. 12 to 19.
What exactly is "aging in place" and why is it important to older adults in the New River Valley?
As Tina King, executive director with the New River Valley Aging on Aging, described it: “Aging in place is both a long-term goal of maintaining independence in one’s home and proactively planning for changes that will naturally take place as a person ages in their residence.
“The concept behind aging in place," she added, "is to have individuals discuss and develop necessary action plans with those in their families or support networks to help them understand their desires and provide the information needed to assist them to remain in their homes and communities for as long as possible.”
National and local surveys indicate that nine out of 10 older adults plan to stay in their home and their community as they age. Ashley Hash, community education coordinator for Carilion Clinic, said, “It is important to plan for and address changes as a person ages and have a working plan that both the individual and his/her family are prepared for and in agreement.”
Aging in place addresses five key components: transportation; health and wellness; housing; personal finances; and connection and growth.
“Imagine each component as a gear turning," King said. "What happens to a senior’s health will have impact in their housing decisions, which will in turn impact their driving ability, which in unison will ultimately affect their connection and growth in their community."
Aging-in-place resources have been developed by agencies across the New River Valley for older persons and other interested people, such as adult children and organizations that promote a good quality of life for aging adults, to review and begin having discussions around the five key components to help assist with successfully aging in place.
The local aging-in-place leadership team is comprised of representatives from the Community Foundation of the New River Valley, Virginia Tech, the town of Blacksburg, New River Valley Regional Commission, Carilion Clinic, New River Community Action, New River Health District, Virginia Cooperative Extension, AARP, interested citizens and New River Valley Agency on Aging.
Individuals are welcome to visit the Agency on Aging’s website to review the discussion guides, watch videos on each component of aging in place, and download the workbook. For those without a personal computer, the Agency on Aging has printed copies of the workbook for sale and can mail them.
The New River Valley Agency on Aging is a governmental cooperative serving the counties of Giles, Montgomery, Floyd and Pulaski and the city of Radford. To learn more about our services, please call the office at 980-7720 or visit www.nrvaoa.org.
Submitted by Shannon Hammons
