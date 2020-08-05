You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Community: Alleghany DAR bestows 2 citizenship awards
0 comments

Community: Alleghany DAR bestows 2 citizenship awards

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

The Alleghany Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution recently recognized Andrew Thompson and Rally Williams with their Good Citizenship award. Both young men were members of the National Honor Society at their respective schools.

Andrew is a 2020 graduate of Blacksburg High School who will be a student at Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio. He plans to study biology and possibly medicine with the aim of becoming a research scientist. He is also an Eagle Scout. Andrew is the son of Susan and Peter Thompson of Blacksburg and the grandson of Rosie Mitchell and step-grandson of John Mitchell.

Rally is a 2020 graduate of Christiansburg High School. A multi-sport athlete, he is completing U.S. Army basic training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, during the summer. He will be attending Radford University this fall as part of the ROTC/Army Reserve. His parents are Erica Conner and Jeremy Williams of Christiansburg.

The Alleghany Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution is based in Blacksburg. Learn more at https://www.alleghanydar.org/.

Submitted by Karen Spicer Finch, Regent

Submitted by Karen Spicer Finch, Regent

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

No, this isn't a flying grain silo. It's SpaceX's Starship prototype

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News