Community: Alleghany DAR bestows 2 citizenship awards

The Alleghany Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution recently recognized Andrew Thompson and Rally Williams with their Good Citizenship award. Both young men were members of the National Honor Society at their respective schools.
Andrew is a 2020 graduate of Blacksburg High School who will be a student at Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio. He plans to study biology and possibly medicine with the aim of becoming a research scientist. He is also an Eagle Scout. Andrew is the son of Susan and Peter Thompson of Blacksburg and the grandson of Rosie Mitchell and step-grandson of John Mitchell.
Rally is a 2020 graduate of Christiansburg High School. A multi-sport athlete, he is completing U.S. Army basic training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, during the summer. He will be attending Radford University this fall as part of the ROTC/Army Reserve. His parents are Erica Conner and Jeremy Williams of Christiansburg.
The Alleghany Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution is based in Blacksburg. Learn more at https://www.alleghanydar.org/.
Submitted by Karen Spicer Finch, Regent
