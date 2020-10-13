Community: Alleghany DAR honors local Revolution-era patriot

The Alleghany Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution held a dedication ceremony on Oct. 7 in honor of Revolutionary Patriot Philip Barger at the Barger Cemetery, Toms Creek Road, Blacksburg.

Alleghany Chapter Regent Karen Finch presented a bronze plaque to Rosemary Green and her brother Thomas Barger Green who attended the ceremony. Their paternal grandmother, buried in the cemetery, was Mae Barger Green. The plaque will mark the grave site of their ancestor, Philip Barger.

Records indicate Philip Barger (1741-1802) served as a Private in the Montgomery County, Virginia, militia during the Revolutionary War. Barger was a pioneer, a man of courage, perseverance and industry who helped build this country.

Proceeds of a DAR grant applied for by Chapter Awards Committee Chairperson Joann Sutphin were used to purchase the plaque.

Concurrently, a DAR Historic Preservation certificate was awarded to Jon Dudding of Christiansburg. For many years, Dudding (who has no connection to the Barger family) has faithfully cared for broken gravestones, mowed the grass, cut overhanging tree limbs, and generally taken care of the cemetery.

Submitted by Joann Sutphin

