Community: Alleghany DAR honors local Revolution-era patriot
Community: Alleghany DAR honors local Revolution-era patriot

Barger Cemetery photo

Pictured at the Oct. 7 Barger Cemetery dedication ceremony are (left to right) Rosemary Green, Joann Sutphin, Dot Cupp, Thomas Barger Green, Debbie Haught, Karen Finch and Harriet Tuck. Rosemary Green and Thomas Green are brother and sister, and are family members of Philip Barger, whose grave site will be marked by the bronze plaque being presented. The others (including Diane Catley, who took the photo), are members of the Alleghany DAR.

 Contributed photo by Diane Catley

The Alleghany Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution held a dedication ceremony on Oct. 7 in honor of Revolutionary Patriot Philip Barger at the Barger Cemetery, Toms Creek Road, Blacksburg.

Alleghany Chapter Regent Karen Finch presented a bronze plaque to Rosemary Green and her brother Thomas Barger Green who attended the ceremony. Their paternal grandmother, buried in the cemetery, was Mae Barger Green. The plaque will mark the grave site of their ancestor, Philip Barger.

Records indicate Philip Barger (1741-1802) served as a Private in the Montgomery County, Virginia, militia during the Revolutionary War. Barger was a pioneer, a man of courage, perseverance and industry who helped build this country.

Proceeds of a DAR grant applied for by Chapter Awards Committee Chairperson Joann Sutphin were used to purchase the plaque.

Concurrently, a DAR Historic Preservation certificate was awarded to Jon Dudding of Christiansburg. For many years, Dudding (who has no connection to the Barger family) has faithfully cared for broken gravestones, mowed the grass, cut overhanging tree limbs, and generally taken care of the cemetery.

Submitted by Joann Sutphin

