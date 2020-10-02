Community: Annual Blues, Brews & BBQ to stream live Oct. 15

The Blacksburg Museum & Cultural Foundation will be hosting a re-imagined and socially distant version of its popular Blues, Brews & BBQ Festival which honors St. Luke & Odd Fellows Hall: Museum of African American Heritage. Now in its seventh year, the 2020 event takes place Thursday, Oct. 15, starting at 7 p.m. via live-stream on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
St. Luke & Odd Fellows Hall -- a nationally recognized historic landmark -- once served as the social center of New Town, a neighborhood for African American residents during segregation. It now houses a museum of African American history and culture, and serves as an important reminder of the resilience, pride, self-reliance and community spirit of the people who lived in New Town, as well as the legacy of injustice that segregation imposed.
The Blues, Brews, and BBQ event recalls some of the happier times in New Town, when friends and neighbors would gather for singing, dancing, community and fellowship. This year's event will feature:
- Live musical performances from Issac Hadden & JoJo Stockton;
- A discussion with New York Times bestselling author and Blacksburg resident Nikki Giovanni;
- “Stories of New Town” told by former resident, Richard Wade; and
- A commentary from local leaders of color on current issues affecting the Black community.
Sponsors for this year's event include the Virginia Tech Foundation and the North End Center.
The Blacksburg Museum & Cultural Foundation's mission is to preserve, interpret and promote Blacksburg's arts, history and cultural heritage. Join us to honor and celebrate the history of New Town and St. Luke & Odd Fellows Hall!
Visit www.blacksburgmuseum.org/blues-brews-bbq for more information.
Submitted by Katie Soper
