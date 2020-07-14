Community: Annual 'Simply Elemental' art exhibit can be viewed online
Community: Annual 'Simply Elemental' art exhibit can be viewed online

The annual "Simply Elemental" art exhibit, normally displayed on the grounds of the Hahn Horticulture Garden at Virginia Tech, has adopted an online format this year.

Organizers invite "visitors" to the check out the "Simply Elemental" webpage where you will be able to enjoy the many works submitted by New River Valley artists and gardeners participating in this year's show.

An easy-to-navigate site breaks down categories that include digital graphics, essays, fiber art, poetry, garden tours and much more. The exhibit can be found at https://blogs.lt.vt.edu/simplyelemental2020/.

After viewing, please consider leaving a comment or message. Feedback is welcome.

Organizers plan to return to an outdoor format at the Hahn Horticulture Garden for 2021.

The garden remains open to the public. However, please note that the Peggy Lee Hahn Garden Pavilion building (and its restrooms) will be closed to the public until further notice. We ask that guests practice safe social distancing and avoid physical contact with staff members.

Visit the garden webpage at https://www.hahngarden.vt.edu for more detailed information.

Submitted by Lynn Brammer

